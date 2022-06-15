FILE - Gold medalist Anita Wlodarczyk, of Poland, poses during the medal ceremony for the women's hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Wlodarczyk will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury she sustained while chasing a thief trying to break into her car, it was announced Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The three-time Olympic gold medalist from Poland wrote on Instagram that she “totally severed” a thigh muscle during the incident last week, but remains intent on competing at the 2024 Paris Games.