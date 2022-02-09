South Dakota Coyotes (13-10, 6-6 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-20, 3-10 Summit)
Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 35 points in Omaha's 92-85 loss to the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks.
The Mavericks are 3-8 in home games. Omaha is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.
The Coyotes have gone 6-6 against Summit opponents. South Dakota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last matchup 105-70 on Jan. 15. Mason Archambault scored 25 points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Akol Arop is averaging five points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.
Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.