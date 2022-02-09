South Dakota Coyotes (13-10, 6-6 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-20, 3-10 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Frankie Fidler scored 35 points in Omaha's 92-85 loss to the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks.

The Mavericks are 3-8 in home games. Omaha is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes have gone 6-6 against Summit opponents. South Dakota has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Coyotes won the last matchup 105-70 on Jan. 15. Mason Archambault scored 25 points to help lead the Coyotes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akol Arop is averaging five points for the Mavericks. Fidler is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 15 points for the Coyotes. Archambault is averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

