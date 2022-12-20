Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)
Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the Iowa State Cyclones after Luke Jungers scored 20 points in Omaha's 83-66 win over the Denver Pioneers.
The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Aljaz Kunc leads the Cyclones with 5.9 boards.
The Mavericks are 0-7 in road games. Omaha has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
Kyle Luedtke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 88.9% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.