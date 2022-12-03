Omaha Mavericks (3-5) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2)
Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -17.5; over/under is 121.5
BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hits the road against North Texas looking to break its four-game road skid.
The Mean Green are 3-0 in home games. North Texas averages 58.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.
The Mavericks are 0-4 on the road. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit with 29.1 rebounds per game led by Frankie Fidler averaging 5.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for North Texas.
Jaeden Marshall is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 9.4 points. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11 points for Omaha.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
