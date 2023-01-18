Omaha Mavericks (7-12, 3-4 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit)
Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Matt Dentlinger scored 26 points in South Dakota State's 82-64 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.
The Jackrabbits have gone 4-1 in home games. South Dakota State is ninth in the Summit scoring 67.1 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.
The Mavericks are 3-4 in Summit play. Omaha is sixth in the Summit scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.
The Jackrabbits and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.
Frankie Fidler is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
