Omaha Mavericks (5-23, 4-13 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-20, 3-14 Summit)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -6.5; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Brooks Allen scored 22 points in St. Thomas' 91-80 loss to the Denver Pioneers.
The Tommies are 4-8 in home games. St. Thomas is 2-17 against opponents over .500.
The Mavericks have gone 4-13 against Summit opponents. Omaha is eighth in the Summit shooting 35.0% from deep. Grant Frickenstein leads the Mavericks shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Tommies won the last meeting 80-73 on Dec. 21. Riley Miller scored 22 points points to help lead the Tommies to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tommies. Ryan Lindberg is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.
Frankie Fidler is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.
Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.