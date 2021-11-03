Simply put, the Miami Dolphins’ 2021 season has been a disaster.
To complicate matters, the team didn’t pull the trigger on a trade for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson. The deal isn’t dead, leaving the potential controversial move to acquire the embattled quarterback lingering into the 2022 offseason if both parties remain interested.
So, what now considering the 1-7 start hints that the Dolphins are embarking on yet another full-fledged rebuild?
It’s time we assess all aspects of the franchise, with a complete overhaul more than a possibility.
Front office
General manager Chris Grier, who has been with the franchise since 2000 and has been in charge of the football decisions since 2019, seemingly squandered most of the team’s resources and assets while building the team.
If I’m owner Steve Ross, I’d give serious consideration to replacing Grier and overhauling the entire organization. If Grier couldn’t build it right the first time, what are the odds he can do so this offseason?
In 2019, Grier said his first order of business was building the trenches, which happens to be Miami’s weakest link. The offensive line is a punchline, while the defensive line continues to struggle to mount any kind of a pass rush.
If Ross removes Grier, he needs to give his new general manager the green light to hire his own head coach if he chooses to do so.
Coaching
Brian Flores has a 16-24 record in his first 40 games with the Dolphins, which pales in comparison to his predecessors. Adam Gase was 20-20. Joe Philbin was 20-20, and the late Tony Sparano was 22-18. This hints that despite Miami’s 10-6 performance in 2020, coaching is an issue.
And not necessarily the head coach, but the quality and competence of the assistants and coordinators.
Miami’s offense is a disaster, and the defense, which finished sixth last season, has drastically regressed.
Will Flores be able to lure better assistants, especially considering he’ll be perceived as a coach on the hot seat in 2022 if he returns?
Or can a quarterback change and some alterations to the roster fix this team’s issues?
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected No. 5 in the 2020 draft, is 7-7 as an NFL starter. He has an 86.7 passer rating the past two seasons, completing 64.7% of his passes, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt and 9.9 per completion, while throwing for 190.3 yards per game, with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
His offensive line has been a disaster for the majority of the past two seasons. The lack of a consistent rushing attack and an injury-plagued group of receivers hasn’t helped. Tagovailoa isn’t the problem, but he’s also not the solution because of his limited arm strength, which forces most throws to be inside the numbers.
Can the Dolphins survive with a quarterback executing a dink-and-dunk offense for the next decade? That debate is likely the reason Miami remains interested in trading for Watson.
Even if the Dolphins hire a better offensive coordinator, build an improved offensive line, add a featured weapon at tailback and acquire more playmakers, what is the upside for this offense with Tagovailoa?
And can a quarterback like Watson, or whoever becomes available this offseason — Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo — drastically improve the offense’s output?
Talent on the roster
At this point, the Dolphins must determine which players are worth investing in. Let’s be honest, there are very few players worth building around.
Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Jerome Baker are Miami’s most talented players. But their futures pose more questions than answers.
Howard annually wants more money than Jones, who is one of the NFL’s most overpaid players. Gesicki and Ogbah are impending free agents, whose services could be secured by using the franchise tag this offseason. But one of them likely will be allowed to hit the free-agent market. And Baker, the team’s leading tackler the past two seasons, has seemingly regressed.
When it comes to the younger players, nose tackle Raekwon Davis, receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Jevon Holland and offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt, have all shown they can blossom into productive NFL starters with proper coaching.
But based on the regression we’ve seen from the likes of Myles Gaskin, Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Andrew Van Ginkel and Eric Rowe, there’s no guarantee they’ll continue to develop, especially if the team’s scheme and style of play changes.
Cap space and future assets
The Dolphins lead the NFL with $79.4 million in cap space next offseason.
And Miami has the potential to create substantially more — $26.5 million — by releasing or trading players like receiver DeVante Parker ($6.2M), safety Eric Rowe ($4.5M), offensive lineman Jesse Davis ($3.6M), defensive lineman Adam Butler ($3.7M), receiver Allen Hurns ($3.2M), tight end Cethan Carter ($2.5M) and safety Clayton Fejedelem ($2.8M).
The Dolphins only have 35 players under contract for 2022, and a few big-ticket items (Ogbah and Gesicki) are on the horizon, but this roster can be easily overhauled. However, can Grier and Flores be trusted to do so, considering how much of Ross’ money and draft picks they have wasted the past two seasons?
Acquiring Watson, which would likely cost at least three first-round picks, would eat up $40.4 million in cap space because of his $35 million salary in 2022. But there’s plenty that can be done with $50-70M in cap space.
The bigger issue heading into the offseason is whether free-agent targets would be sold on a franchise heading in the wrong direction.
©2021 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.