This isn’t time to panic.
It’s time to evaluate.
The Buffalo Bills have been beating down the Miami Dolphins for most of the past decade, so why does last Sunday’s 35-0 embarrassing loss suddenly rattle the cage?
Why criticize everything done this offseason, this rebuild now?
The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are title contenders, and Miami is clearly still playing catch up to an AFC East rival that is bigger, stronger, faster and more talented. After all, Allen is 6-1 against the Dolphins.
A Week 2 loss doesn’t mean the season is lost. Hope shouldn’t be flushed.
This is the time for the Dolphins to lick their wounds and patch the leaks.
It’s time to problem solve, experiment and come up with intelligent and creative ways to address this team’s shortcomings and highlight its strengths.
That is what smart front offices do and good coaching staffs achieve.
So this is when we watch, evaluate and judge, gauging whether this franchise has the right leadership.
Last I checked this fan base was a believer in general manager Chris Grier, the man who gathered up a treasure chest of draft picks by trading away many of the team’s better players. Those picks are supposed to serve as the building blocks for this rebuild.
And last I checked Brian Flores walked on water around here, because of the two years of overachieving he delivered with a team that lacked a lot of talent.
One ugly loss changed all that?
The Dolphins are 1-1 with 15 games left to play in this season, and everything is still in front of them.
But fixes are needed.
The durability-challenged quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has tender ribs from the physical hit he took on the second drive of last Sunday’s game, and Miami’s coaches must decide whether it’s better to play a healthy Jacoby Brissett or an injured Tagovailoa behind a troublesome offensive line.
That’s right, the Dolphins’ offensive line again resembles a leaky faucet, and most of the youngsters Miami hoped would develop — blossom into upper-echelon NFL starters — have not. At least not yet, and their struggles are glaringly obvious.
Expect every team in this copycat league to attack the Dolphins in a similar fashion to how Buffalo brought pressure — putting seven defenders at the line of scrimmage most snaps and challenging the linemen to accurately guess who is coming to feast on their quarterback and block it up.
Whoever that quarterback is. But it really shouldn’t matter.
Washington’s football team lost Ryan Fitzpatrick (remember him?) to a hip injury in the season opener, and Taylor Heinicke led them to a fourth-quarter win in his first regular-season start.
Injuries are part of this brutal game we love so much. That’s why there’s a 53-man roster and 16 practice-squad spots.
“Next man up,” as Flores loves to say.
Brissett, who owns a 12-20 record as an NFL starter, is no slouch. He’s started games for two NFL teams — the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts — that have a better track record than the Dolphins this past decade.
So how bad could he be?
It would help if the Dolphins had an effective running game to accompany him, but the Dolphins average a meager 3.4 yards per carry, continuing a theme that has been consistent since Flores took over in 2019.
But Miami’s struggles aren’t just on the offensive side of the ball.
The team’s pass-rushing has been non-existent for the first two games. Plenty of pressure is being applied, but the Dolphins have only connected on two sacks.
Don’t be surprised if Miami’s coaches dial up more blitzes, because that has been Josh Boyer’s calling card as a defensive coordinator going back to last season. But that approach could put unhealthy pressure on a young secondary that is still learning and growing.
This team must find a balance between bringing extra rushers and leaving the cornerback and safeties exposed in this pass-happy NFL.
It would help if the Dolphins’ opponents were in more difficult down-and-distance situations, but that would require the Dolphins be better at stopping the run. That has been a systemic issue for this franchise since 2011.
So far this season, the Dolphins are allowing 4.5 yards per carry, which is on-brand for the Flores era, considering Miami allowed 4.5 yards per carry in 2020 and 4.5 yards per carry in 2019.
Maybe things improve when Raekwon Davis, the starting nose tackle, returns from a right knee injury he suffered in the season opener. But maybe it doesn’t, because Miami’s linebacker play has been lackluster so far.
Running the football, stopping the run, getting after the quarterback and protecting your quarterback are the basics of football. They represent the bread and butter of the NFL, and unfortunately those are all areas where the Dolphins are struggling after two games.
It’s on Flores to address this. His job is to make the most of the roster Grier handed him.
The road ahead features challenges and adversity, but this is the NFL. That is the norm, and good teams find a way.
Now that there are some expectations for these Dolphins, let’s not panic.
Instead, patiently evaluate what we watch to see if we’re comfortable with the people in charge, confident that they have this franchise headed in the right direction.
One bad loss doesn’t mean everything we thought needs to be reconsidered. But it does warrant a higher level of scrutiny.
