FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Umar Kremlev, General Secretary of the Russian Boxing Federation and member of the Executive Committee of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia. The boundary between amateur and professional boxing has blurred further as the International Boxing Association is offering prize money of up to $100,000 for the first time at the historically amateur men’s world championships. AIBA said on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 a total prize fund of $2.6 million is in place to award medalists in each category. The men’s championships are in Belgrade, Serbia, from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.