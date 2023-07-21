LAWRENCE — One person was Medflighted to a Boston hospital and another was found deceased in a car after two shootings that are believed to be related in Lawrence on Thursday night, authorities said.
The initial shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. outside 324 Prospect Street.
The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Boston for further treatment, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
The second shooting occurred nearby a short time later in a car parked outside 103 Summer St. Authorities seeking a suspect in the first shooting found one person inside the car, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Tucker.
The identities of those involved were not released Friday morning.
The condition of the person flown to Boston was also unavailable.
Investigators do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.
The shootings are being investigated by state troopers assigned to Tucker's office and the Lawrence Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in this weekend's edition of the The Eagle-Tribune.
