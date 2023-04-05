KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A full moon climbed up the night sky, visible to the announced 10,015 fans Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Sky-watching proved to be more enjoyable than the game itself. The Royals managed just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.
The Royals (1-5) were shut out for the third time in six games and wasted a great start by Zack Greinke. He took the loss thanks to a defensive misplay.
Toronto had runners on the corners with one out in the sixth inning of a scoreless game when Toronto’s Matt Chapman scorched a grounder to second baseman Michael Massey.
A double play is a pitcher’s best friend, it is said, but the Royals were unable to get the inning-ending BFF because shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.’s hurried throw to first short-hopped first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.
That was all Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah needed as he limited the Royals to a single over seven innings.
Jackie Bradley Jr.’s fifth-inning single was all the Royals could muster until Salvador Perez’s single in the ninth.
Greinke allowed one run on seven hits in six innings with four strikeouts and a walk.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s solo home run off Taylor Clarke in the eighth inning was followed in short order by Daulton Varsho’s double and Chapman’s RBI single as the Blue Jays took a 3-0 lead.
Royals manager Matt Quatraro missed the game after the club said earlier in the afternoon that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Bench coach Paul Hoover managed in his place.
Greinke ties ex-Spiders pitcher
Greinke made his 516th career start, tying Jack Powell for 43rd all time. Powell began his career in 1897 with the Cleveland Spiders and later pitched for the St. Louis Perfectos/Cardinals and New York Highlanders. Powell had 422 complete games in his career.
Oh baby
The Royals placed outfielder Kyle Isbel on the paternity list ahead of Wednesday’s game and Nick Pratto was recalled. Pratto, the Royals’ first-round pick in the 2017 draft, started in left field.
Pratto appeared in 49 games for the Royals last season.
“I’m more comfortable this time around, obviously, having the experience from last year,” Pratto said before the game. “It’s been a whirlwind of a couple of weeks and it’s good to be back here.”
