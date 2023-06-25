CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With two previous trips to the same locale during a seven-day stretch, there’s a certain familiarity that quickly ran through Brandon Miller’s memory banks Friday morning.
A simple glimpse at some of the easily spot-able landmarks scattered around Uptown brought back visions of those earlier visits to the Spectrum Center. Once the car he was traveling in passed the intersection of East Trade and North Caldwell streets, the 20-year-old suddenly morphed into someone who didn’t need to look at Waze.
“When we first pulled in, I kind of knew where I was going already,” Miller told The Charlotte Observer following Charlotte’s press conference introducing its pair of first-round picks from Thursday night’s NBA draft. “So, we made the left into the arena. It kind of just feels like home away from my home. It’s not that far from Nashville, so it’s just a great place to be.”
Miller has to get used to it now. As the player the Hornets selected No. 2 overall, finally settling the nearly presidential-style debate revolving around which player — Miller or Scott Henderson — Charlotte was going to choose, he’s now a member of the young core that also includes his good buddy Nick Smith Jr. The Hornets took Smith with the 27th selection, reuniting two close friends.
Widely viewed as a wing who can play more than one position, Charlotte expects Miller to be another building block they can pair with LaMelo Ball, adding some much-needed consistent shooting from the perimeter.
He’ll also have to win over some fans. Reaction was mixed in various places around town when the Hornets’ pick was announced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the Barclays Center. While there were cheers for Miller’s selection, others weren’t as pleased and it led to a meme-worthy occasion.
He knows there’s only one way he can prove the Hornets made the right move drafting him.
“Just work,” Miller said. “I think it all pays off on the court. So, just coming in every day willing to get better and learn.”
Miller spoke exclusively with The Observer about a variety of topics, including the call from Michael Jordan after being selected, how fits in, Ball and more.
— Roderick Boone: You are from Tennessee. What’s it going to be like to have that family environment not far from where you grew up?
— Brandon Miller: It definitely feels amazing. They can always come to the games. I mean, they were going to come to the game regardless, home or away. Just always having that support system is always very important in my life.
— RB: Does Thursday night still seem like a dream or does it feel real now with you doing all these things with the Hornets today?
— BM: Nah, I’m still soaking it up right now. It still doesn’t feel real. I think when I let it sink in, it will be the first game on the court (points to the Spectrum Center floor). I think that was the same with college. I think I really didn’t realize I was in college until my first game, first points. All the fans coming up to me. Just really having fun with it.
— RB: When you hear team president/GM Mitch Kupchak say you were the team’s guy all along and they were just making sure you were indeed the one, what’s that like?
— BM: I was a bit nervous. When I was called and my name was being said, it was just nerve-racking, not knowing where you are going to go in the top three. So, but I’m here, too, and it’s very exciting. I’m living in the moment.
— RB: The Hornets showed a clip of you getting the phone call from Michael Jordan after being drafted. Can you explain that moment?
— BM: Yeah, like I’ve said before, he’s definitely M.J. — the G.O.A.T. We wear his shoes, we wear his brand. So, just hearing him call your phone, that’s kind of a dream come true and an amazing feeling.
— RB: Jordan also said during the call that it’s time to get to work. How much do you relish that with the draft finally over?
— BM: It’s time to get to work ASAP. Can’t waste no time.
— RB: Conditioning and becoming stronger is going to be a big thing for you. How can you start fitting in and learning from everybody about what to do in that regard?
BM: They have great vets. LaMelo Ball is a great big brother away from home. I know he’s going to take me under his wing, kind of pull me with him.
— RB: You are the new guy. How do you think you will fit in?
— BM: I think I will fit in great with them. I think being in this basketball world is very different in today’s society. I think the majority of our guys kind of meet each other off of social media. I think social media plays a big part in the basketball community now.
— RB: You mentioned in your press conference that you want people to know that you are approachable. Why do you feel that way? Is it about showing you are a human being and a typical person?
— BM: I’m always approachable, like I said. You can always come up to me and have regular conversations. I’m always willing to take pictures and sign stuff. Just come up to me if you see me in Charlotte.
— RB: How do you think your versatility will help this team moving forward to end its seven-year playoff drought?
— BM: I can definitely help them. You’ve got LaMelo Ball’s playmaking IQ and my ability to make shots. I think that kind of plays a big part in the NBA today. But it’s not all about making shots. It’s how you play defense. Take pride on the defensive side. I think defense wins games.
