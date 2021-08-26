The Andover nonprofit organization known for helping children celebrate their birthdays continues to grow and spread cheer.
Hannah Finn, the founder of One Wish Project, recently opened a new office in Andover to help grow her mission of helping children in homeless shelters celebrate birthdays. The nonprofit expanded to working with a Boston homeless shelter and local foster families over the past year.
Finn started the One Wish Project because birthdays were special in her family and she wanted other children to experience the same joy. When she was 14-years-old in 2017, Hannah baked a cake and bought toys for a 9-year-old child who was living at the Lazarus House shelter in Lawrence. The One Wish Project was born.
Now, Finn and a group of about 100 volunteers bake cakes, gather birthday decorations and bring toys to about 350 children across the Merrimack Valley and in Boston who are living in shelters or in foster care, she said.
The Andover space is One Wish Project's second office. The first in Lawrence is more of a "warehouse for toys" provided by the Lawrence YMCA.
The new office space will allow Finn to have a place to get work done — applying for grants, meeting with sponsors and hosting toy drives, she said. She's been working on grants and getting corporate sponsors, especially because of the recent expansion, she said.
Finn recently began working with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) offices in Lawrence and Haverhill to provide birthdays for children in foster care.
Working with foster families is particularly special because, the children "know someone out there is thinking about them on their birthday, even if their parent might not be there," Finn said.
Finn has been able to grow her organization while attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst. As she enters her sophomore year, she keeps the One Wish Project running with the help of her family and a network of volunteers.
She still hopes to expand, because there is such a need for children in these circumstances, she said.
"It's such a special mission and a lot of people think about homeless people and the things they need, but they don't necessarily think about the kids and their birthdays, which is special," Finn said.
She hopes in the future the Andover office will be a place children can come to pick out their own birthday presents.
For more information on One Wish Project and to get involved visit onewishproject.us.