North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early. Clear skies later. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%.