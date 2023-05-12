FILE - Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) drives on Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. The WNBA’s first-ever game in Canada is a full-circle moment for Bridget Carleton. The Chatham, Ontario, native will be suiting up for the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game Saturday against the Chicago Sky at Scotiabank Arena.