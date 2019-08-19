Schools in the area are down to the final days before the opening bell rings on the first day of school next week.
With new carpeting, upgrades in hallways, roofs, bathrooms, and classrooms, students heading back to the books will have a new year, new teachers, and shiny new rooms.
Students in Derry, Londonderry and Windham will also enjoy open houses prior to opening day, orientation times, and special activities to help get them ready for the year ahead.
Starting times in area school districts area as follows:
* Derry Cooperative School District: The district welcomes back its students for the official first day Aug. 27. Prior to that, the district's elementary schools will open their doors for open houses from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 26. Also on Aug. 26, incoming sixth-graders will enjoy a new year orientation.
Teachers and staff also are scheduled to take part in the annual rally at Pinkerton, where the district gears up to celebrate the new year, honoring staff members doing great things, recognizing incoming teachers and giving out awards for longevity in the district. Staff from the district’s elementary and middle schools traditionally wear their school colors and sit together in Pinkerton's Stockbridge Theatre for the afternoon of celebration.
* Pinkerton Academy: The Derry high school opens its doors Aug. 27 for all returning students, but the day before, Aug. 26, the incoming freshman class and sophomores will have the day to help support the transition to the new year.
Londonderry School District: In Londonderry, all classes begin Aug. 27 with orientations held the day before, Aug. 26, for kindergarten and first, sixth and ninth grades.
Windham School District: In Windham, students get a bit longer to enjoy the summer as the first day in the district is Sept. 3. Teachers will take part in several workshop days before the official opening day.