Although not a separate zip code, Ballardvale still retains a unique identity. Abbott Village, which at one time functioned much like Ballardvale, has been relegated to a distant memory.
As early as 1682 the town offered any inhabitant a mill privilege at the “Shawhin River near Roger’s Brook” A mill privilege allowed an individual to build dams to provide water power to a mill, commonly a saw, grist or fulling mill – essential to all settlements.
By 1807, Abraham Marland had built a cotton mill near the “stone-arched bridge” that crossed the river on Essex Street. Converting to wool production in 1810, Marland moved his mill to the site of today’s Marland Place.
The beginnings of a distinct village began in 1815 when brothers Abel and Paschel Abbott moved their wood mill from the North Parish to land on Red Spring Road, once called Mineral Street due to the location of a popular mineral spring.
The village population grew rapidly with the Abbott Mills, and the Village District was created in 1828 to accommodate a schoolhouse for children living in the area.
But during an economic downturn in 1843, John Smith (co-owner of the Smith & Dove Flax Mill in Frye Village) took the opportunity to purchase the Abbott complex.
With time, the entire Smith & Dove operations moved to the Abbott area, defined today by Essex Street, Red Spring and Shawsheen (once Village Street) Roads, and adjoining streets.
Of necessity there developed a substantial neighborhood of homes and businesses clustered around the river.
In the remaining factories, Smith & Dove continued to manufacture linen yarn and began production of twine and sail cloth. Nothing remained of their Frye Village business after 1918, when William Wood created Shawsheen Village.
The new Abbott Village factory was described as a “model factory” and many families were brought over from Scotland, including a large group from Brechin, original home of the Smith & Dove founders.
Housing was at a premium causing many single-family homes to be converted to multi-family tenements. Family quarters took center stage as apartment buildings were built on 62-84 Essex Street, and the development of 13 duplex homes on Brechin Terrace was realized.
When Smith & Dove reorganized in 1864 and again in 1912, all their properties came together under one deed.
Also in 1919, “Hillside House” on “Village Street” was built as a modern boarding house for single women working in the mills. Meals were served three times a day in the dining room. A child care center – probably Andover’s first – provided for working mothers. Recreation rooms and a duck pin bowling alley in the basement were used by mill leagues.
At the bottom of the hill stood the Village Hall (today’s “Henry’s Automotive”). The hall served as a meeting place for social gatherings, lectures and a variety of organizations established by village residents.
Today’s 5 Cuba Street is the site of village’s first school. Across the street at 29 Cuba Street, now a playground, is the site of the village’s last school, Indian Ridge. This brick building was designed by Lawrence architect, William P. Regan, in 1892. It had replaced two wooden schoolhouses (both moved to other locations), and itself razed in 1958.
In 1927 the Smith & Dove Company was sold to Ludlow Manufacturing of Ludlow, MA. Housing stock was sold to private owners. When the company moved to Ludlow, closing operations in 1947, and with the closing of the district school in 1952, the community known as Abbott Village lost its identity and was absorbed by in-town businesses.
During the Abbott Village heydays, two private athletic fields were maintained – the Niotus Club and the Cricket Club. Their story will be told next week.
#######
Word Count: 616
Images (courtesy of the Andover Center for History and Culture)
- Abbott Village Hall and area (village hall in lower right with cupola)
- Hillside House
- Indian Ridge School