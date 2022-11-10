100 Years Ago—November 10, 1922
Flames bursting through the roof with clouds of smoke threatened a serious fire at the barn owned by Thomas Murphy at the corner of Washington Ave and summer St. last Wednesday evening. The blaze was discovered by a neighbor and although the fire department responded promptly, a Chevrolet touring car owned by Arthur Coleman and stored in the barn was destroyed and the interior of the building was badly burned. The damage to barn and auto is estimated at $2000.
Have you been saving tin or aluminum foil for the A.V.I.S. salvage committee? If so, please send it to Miss Clara Putnam principal of the Stowe School at once. Any amount gladly accepted and please, save on.
There are many good gifts that one can choose at Christmas but what is there after all that can be named in the same breath with the Youth’s Companion? The fun has only begun with the first Christmas number. Thereafter through the 52 weeks of the long, long, year it is constantly supplying fresh sources of amusement and information. The 52 issues of 1923 will be crowded with serial stories, short stories, editorials, poetry, facts, and fun. Subscribe now.
75 Years Ago—November 6, 1947
A real old- fashioned Christmas for Andover is being planned by an interested group of townspeople, merchants, and local organizations. Community carol singing, church services, radio programs, a Main Street to resemble a Currier and Ives print, awards for the best decorated homes, storefronts, costumes, and culinary art will contribute to make this 300th Christmas since Andover’s founding, an outstanding one.
Repair work being carried on at the dam at Foster’s Pond by the Foster’s Pond Association, has excited nearby residents who fear the drying up of their wells and damage to the recreational facilities offered at the pond in addition to possible impairment of firefighting efficiency.
Miss Caroline M. Underhill, resident director of the Historical Society, gave a report of 75 gifts that have been received during the year. A variety of domestic devices, a remarkable ancient poke- bonnet, a ladder- back, splint -seat rocker of early design, and a rare sampler of unusual pattern dated 1762, to name only a few.
50 Years Ago—November 9, 1972
Andover’s new Congressman Paul W. Cronin, elated with an 18,000- vote victory over Democrat John F Kerry was back along his campaign trail Wednesday morning expressing appreciation to his supporters.
“If those two kids are human, I want to see their birth certificates to prove it,” stated an unbelieving Burlington high coach Ken Palm, after his football team had absorbed a humiliating 46 to 6 pounding at the hands of the Andover High grid machine last Saturday. The “unhuman” pair Palm was talking about is the Golden Warriors’ dynamic passing duo of Scott Seero, and Bob Farnham, who once again sparked Andover (6-1) to its sixth straight victory and fifth win in Merrimack Valley Conference competition.
Today's special 1969 Opel Rallye Sport Coupe, gold, with black sport stripes, automatic transition, radio, heater, and low mileage-- $980 at Woodworth Motors, Shawsheen Square, Andover.
25 Years Ago—November 13, 1997
At a Veteran's Day ceremony Tuesday, veterans from the Korean, Vietnam, and Persian Gulf wars were honored at Ballardvale Green. A Marine color guard was present, and High School trumpeter Sean Higgins blows taps in a front- page photo that includes Master of Ceremonies, John Doherty a former Army Captain quartermaster for the Andover VFW, and decorated Vietnam veteran.
Residents feel the loss of the recent demolition of Andover Lanes, on Park Street. Townsman Editor Neil Fater wrote “It was part of the downtown scene since at least World War II, and for decades its alleys were rocking with the sounds of falling pins. “In the early 60s, that was the place to go,” says George Milne of Blanchard St. “From 1959 to 1965 it was hard to find a lane from 9 in the morning until 11 at night, it was packed.”
The tallest Christmas tree in America will not only end up in Andover this year but has been in Andover all along. Landscaper Mark Donohoe, the man responsible for finding the tree each year that stands in Andover’s Brookstone Square, says he found this year's 100- foot tree in the front yard of a River Road resident. It is taller than New York's tree at Rockefeller Center, the Prudential Center tree, and the White House tree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.