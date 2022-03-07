This is National Nutrition Month, and the 50th anniversary of an amendment to the Older Americans Act that established a national nutrition program for adults aged 60 and older. At AgeSpan, we offer a wide variety of programs to provide meals and nutrition-related services to thousands of people, every month. Our team of dedicated employees is what makes our nutrition programs so successful. If you would like to join us in this essential and rewarding work, we have openings for part-time and per diem roles that can fit your schedule.
Linda V of Tyngsborough has been a home-delivered meals site supervisor and driver for 15 years and loves the work: “It helps me financially and it’s a flexible job. I’m done for the day by noontime.”
Meet with one of our recruiters about nutrition-related jobs and other openings at AgeSpan by registering for our virtual hiring event on Wednesday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Just 15 minutes of your time can lead to a great job. For more information, visit: https://agespan.org/join-us/
Learn more about our nutrition programs and services:
Home-delivered meals Meals on Wheels delivers more than 850,000 meals every year, free-of-charge, throughout the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. The program provides adults aged 60 and older and qualified individuals with disabilities with a hot meal delivered right to their homes, five days per week. We offer medically tailored and culturally tailored meal options.
Nutrition counseling and dietician servicesOur team of registered dietitians is always available to help people learn how to eat healthy through personalized, in-home nutrition counseling, medical nutrition therapy, and public outreach.
Elder brown bag programAgeSpan partners with the Greater Boston Food Bank to provide nearly 2,500 brown bags filled with groceries every month. The bags are distributed monthly at sites in Lawrence, Haverhill, and Lowell to income-eligible seniors.
Are you struggling to care for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org for more information. You can also call us at 800-892-0890 or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.