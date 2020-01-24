You'll be hearing a lot in the coming months and years about the state's goals toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Gov. Charlie Baker committed to the idea in his State of the Commonwealth message this week, and on Thursday the state Senate introduced bills to address carbon emissions, electric vehicles and energy efficiency to be debated next week. The bills would set a net-zero emissions goal by 2050 and require the MBTA to transition to all-electric buses by 2040.
Reaching net-zero emissions doesn't mean the whole state stops emitting carbon pollution by 2050. Reaching net-zero might entail aggressive programs for more energy efficiency in vehicles, building construction and heating and cooling; development of more renewable energy to replace fossil fuels; and development of more forests and wetlands to sequester carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere.
It's the federal inaction on reducing greenhouse gas emissions – and the wrong-headed moves by the Trump administration to dismantle air pollution regulations – that have put the onus on the states.
Senate President Karen Spilka said Thursday, in advance of the Senate's bill being unveiled, "We don't have the luxury of waiting, so we need to be intentional and strategic."
Baker laid out a lofty, but important, goal with the 2050 target. Democratic Sen. Marc Pacheco of Taunton quickly followed that up by saying the Legislature must codify the net-zero 2050 goal, or else there would be no way to hold future governors and legislatures accountable for taking measurable action.
It's no small matter that a Republican governor included the serious reduction of carbon emissions in Massachusetts as a key part of his annual speech. For more than a decade Massachusetts has had a law in place requiring the state to reduce its emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050, but Baker's new target would set a more ambitious 30-year goal. By all counts this will be very difficult, with no way to estimate the price to consumers and businesses – and no way to determine how much of an impact on climate we might actually have.
Baker's decision puts Massachusetts in line with Hawaii, New York, California and a number of countries and foreign cities with similar net-zero emissions goals. By the governor and Legislature putting forth a more aggressive goal for carbon reduction, we're on the right road and going in the right direction.