CHEERS to a new chapter for John Palfrey, the 15th head of school at Phillips Academy. The just-ended school year was Palfrey’s last at the 241-year-old institution on the hill in Andover. He’ll now be moving to Chicago to become president of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. His new assingment takes effect Sept 1.
Palfrey arrived in Andover in 2012, from the Berkman Center for Internet and Society at Harvard. In the last seven years, he’s overseen significant growth on campus, including the building of a $30.7 million athletic facility, as well as the expansion of the school’s endowment to more than $1.1 billion.
But in a candid conversation with reporter Jessica Valeriani, Palfrey, 46, also noted some of the difficulties he’s encountered — the tragic death of a student, Daniel Nakajima; the implication of staff and faculty in inappropriate sexual activity with students in the 1970s and ‘80s; and last fall’s gas disaster, with its unique impact on students thousands of miles from home. “It was important to keep one’s composure and act with ice water in your veins,” he said of those few hours when the school's 1,100 students were evacuated onto the Great Lawn.
While leading a school such as Phillips comes with a host of duties outside the classroom, Palfrey always kept a close connection with students. His Instagram account attests to that. To be sure, he told Valeriani, leaving behind teaching — U.S. history and, prior to that, a course on computer hacking — will be among the more bitter aspects of this bittersweet goodbye.
“I hope to have left the school in good shape for the person that follows,” he told her. Certainly his legacy is far bigger than that, having helped prepare thousands of students for successful academic pursuits, careers and lives.
+++
JEERS to the speculation and gossip in Methuen that could’ve been avoided with a little bit of housekeeping by the City Council at the beginning of last year.
Mayor James Jajuga is away on vacation this week, and per the city charter, someone must be named acting mayor in his place. It falls to the City Council to declare who that will be — something that should’ve been settled back at the start of its term, in January 2018. The council overlooked that bit of business, however, forcing it to make a decision at a special meeting last Thursday night. Council Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan was chosen to captain the ship.
None this would be especially remarkable but for the political intrigue surrounding Jajuga’s recent announcement that one term as mayor is enough. “It’s the right time for me to step away,” he told reporter Breanna Edelstein back in June. “I'm proud of the position that we’ve put this city in moving forward.”
Kannan is among the candidates for Jajuga’s job. She announced her bid a few days before Jajuga publicly declared his exit. It’ll be the second time she’s run for mayor; she ran unsuccessfully six years ago against former Mayor Stephen Zanni.
What does it mean to fill the mayor’s chair with one of the people actively working to win election to it? (Daniel Shibilia and Neil Perry are also running.) Probably not much, apart from the appearance of anointing a successor. Three councilors — Jessica Finnocchiaro, Ryan Hamilton and Eunice Zeigler — voted against doing so, though, as Edelstein noted, they didn’t nominate someone instead of Kannan.
Again, the appearances associated with Kannan working as fill-in mayor could’ve been avoided with a routine vote 18 months ago.
+++
A final CHEERS to the Boston Renegades, who fell behind to the Cali War in the first quarter but came roaring back to win the Women’s Football Alliance’s national championship on Saturday. The Renegades won, 52-24, giving them their second consecutive title.
The Revere-based Renegades played for the championship at the Colorado School of Mines, in Golden. They had the Merrimack Valley and North Shore pulling for them, especially in light of the many local connections to the team. There are sisters Stephanie and Angelica Pascual, who are Lawrence natives. Stephanie is a stalwart receiver for the four-year-old team while Angelica plays running back.
North Andover’s Danielle Fournier is a defensive lineman, as is Molly Goodwin, of Salem, Massachusetts, who also owns the team.
The Renegades had an awesome (undefeated) season, and now add another trophy to their case. Some will look upon it as yet another example of the power of women’s sports, following the success of the U.S. women’s national soccer team at the World Cup. Around here, as many people will see it as yet another testament to the winning ways of New England's pro sports franchises.