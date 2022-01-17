North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of wind driven rain this morning. Remaining cloudy this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.