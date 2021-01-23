Col;: Gorman, summoned to participate, is celebrated

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool) Poet Amanda Gorman reads her poem, "The Hill We Climb," during President Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20. In her poem, Gorman, 22, alludes to Robert Frost's "The Gift Outright," which he delivered at President John F. Kennedy's inauguration on Jan. 20, 1961.