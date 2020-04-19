Column: Amid uncertainty, college close to home may be the best choice

If you are a graduating high school senior about to begin your college experience, or a current college student anxious about what lies ahead, a community college may be your best bet in fall 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown life into uncertainty and upended many traditions for high school seniors and their families, including proms, graduation ceremonies and, potentially, one of the most important decisions in their lives so far: deciding whether to leave home and live on a campus this fall as a college freshman.
Right now, understandably, most four-year universities aren’t sure whether dorms will be open or whether they will be back to teaching in classrooms. The potential cost of that uncertainty for students and families can be overwhelming to think about.
Here is another option to consider: Community colleges offer a close-to-home, affordable and high-quality education that opens new doors to a student’s future, including good paying jobs (even during a recession) and transferring on to a four-year school.
At Northern Essex Community College, tuition and fees for most full-time students is around $6,000 a year — even less for students who qualify for one of many grants and scholarships available.
Recently a Newburyport mom of two college students shared how her sons spent their first year at Northern Essex taking general education classes at a fraction of the cost they would have paid to attend Northeastern University, their first-choice college.
They were able to transfer those classes to Northeastern and, through a conditional acceptance program, start there as sophomores, saving a lot of money in the process.
Northeastern is just one of many competitive universities that accept Northern Essex credits. Last year’s grads transferred credits to Boston University, Tufts, Union College, the University of Massachusetts and dozens of other public and private colleges and universities.
We are especially proud of our partnerships with our top transfer destinations — the colleges and universities most popular with our graduates. They include UMass Lowell, Salem State University, UMass Amherst, Southern New Hampshire University, Merrimack College, Regis College and Cambridge College.
Already started at another four year? We do that, too.
Almost 20% of our student body transfers in credits from four-year schools.
Something I am most proud of is the quality education that students get at a community college like Northern Essex.
I am a community college graduate. My own two daughters have attended Northern Essex. I have spent my career in education at community colleges. I know firsthand the amazing and talented faculty — complete with MBAs, PhDs, and plenty of real-world experience — we have at our schools.
Our professors get to focus on teaching. At NECC, there are no graduate assistants teaching hundreds of students in giant lecture halls. Our average class size is 21 students.
Northern Essex has hundreds of courses, many of which are already fully on-line. On top of that, our student support services are phenomenal. We can prepare and guide our students for their next step and have staff whose primary focus is to help our students with their transfer credits.
This is what we do, not just during a crisis but all the time.
For nearly 60 years, Northern Essex Community College has been here for our community, and during an uncertain time we will certainly help you reach your educational goals.
Lane A. Glenn is president of Northern Essex Community College, which has campuses in Haverhill and Lawrence.