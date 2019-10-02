Column: City's finances have made progress over the past two years

As the Methuen political scene heats up for the final leg of the campaign, there will be a lot of discussion about the state of the city’s finances – as there should be.
However, it’s important that Methuen gets facts and not misinformation about this issue. A recent Eagle-Tribune article said that the next mayor will “inherit historic money woes." This may be a great line in a news story, but it simply isn’t accurate.
When I took office, we faced two major crises left by the former mayor. While the police superior officers' contract received most of the attention, it was the nearly $4 million in overspending in the School Department that posed a huge challenge to city’s finances.
Upon learning of the extent of the problem in May 2018, I immediately contacted Gov. Charlie Baker for state assistance, and I worked closely with the City Council and the legislative delegation to fix the problem and to ensure that it never happens again.
We were able to borrow the necessary funds to close the gap in fiscal year 2018, while also creating a new leadership position, chief administrative and financial officer, to direct the Department of Administration and Finance in managing city finances and putting proper fiscal policies into place to guide Methuen in the future.
We also continue to partner with the commonwealth through our fiscal stability officer, who provides guidance and counsel to me and the City Council on a daily basis to ensure that Methuen follows best fiscal practices and continues to build on success over the past year.
Despite the progress that we have made as a city, some continue to claim we are in a “fiscal crisis” and even that we need a higher level of state oversight.
Let’s look at some facts to see if this claim is valid:
In short, the facts show that the city is in a sound fiscal position compared to the end of the previous administration, and it is moving in the proper direction for a solid future.
I hope the candidates for office – and the residents who will elect them – see the progress we have made together over the past two years.
The naysayers and the outsize voices on social media won’t care and will continue to stoke the flames of dissent. But I’m hopeful that most Methuen’s residents will review the facts, make their own conclusions, and hold the city’s leadership to account to ensure that we continue to move forward.
James Jajuga is mayor of Methuen. He is completing his first term but is not seeking reelection.