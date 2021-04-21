As Massachusetts celebrates Earth Week this year, it finds itself at a pivotal moment in the effort to achieve its ambitious goal of achieving net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker signed historic climate change legislation into law, accelerating the commonwealth’s momentum for climate action and environmental justice while reinforcing Massachusetts as a national leader on climate change.
For too long, some of our communities – including those in the Merrimack Valley – have been disproportionately affected by energy poverty, where a significant amount of a family’s budget is dedicated to basic utility bills.
These residents also live and work with poor air quality, which exacerbates underlying health conditions.
A clean energy future is imperative for our planet, but it also provides a key opportunity to address historic environmental inequities while lifting thousands of Massachusetts’ families out of poverty.
This means, as we make fundamental shifts in how we heat our homes, power our economy and electrify our transportation system, it is critical that we bring our vulnerable populations along with us. Those who live in environmental justice communities – low-income residents, immigrants, language-isolated and communities of color – have been historically marginalized, and the transition to a clean energy future presents a new opportunity to address this legacy of injustice.
The experience in the Merrimack Valley during the aftermath of the tragic gas explosions in 2018 demonstrates the underlying challenges before us.
The horrific initial trauma of the explosions quickly evolved into a crisis, a paralysis of restoration for basic services as residents persevered without heat, gas or hot water into the depths of winter. This made clear just how reliant our current energy system is on fossil fuels for basic necessities such as cooking food or maintaining a safe household temperature.
The good news is, we do not have to be dependent on carbon-intensive fuels and can eliminate energy poverty – and that future can begin in the Merrimack Valley.
Gov. Baker has focused on reinvesting any funding from the penalties associated with Columbia Gas of Massachusetts' actions into the communities impacted by the tragic events of 2018. With the partnership of the attorney general’s office, a settlement was reached last year for $56 million, which created a $41 million Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund jointly overseen by the attorney general's office and the Department of Energy Resources.
The primary focus of the fund will be to develop new programs in these communities for low- and moderate-income residents to support housing repairs and energy efficiency upgrades, meaningful engagement with landlords and renters, and workforce training opportunities in the clean energy industry.
Additional programs will be made available for small businesses, projects at municipal-owned facilities, geothermal micro district, and residential electrification.
Achieving equity will require shared decision making and authentic community engagement. We are eager to hear from communities to better understand their unique needs and challenges.
The Department of Energy Resources and the attorney general's office are collecting online surveys available in Spanish and English. We also sought nominations and developed an advisory committee of advocates, public officials and trusted members of the community to strengthen programming, ensure community-driven decision making and uplift all voices.
The Department of Energy Resources continues to make strides in clean energy equity as we examine our programs and policies with a critical eye. A recent study into the participation rates for the state’s energy efficiency Mass Save program found that households of moderate income, renters and language isolation have lower awareness and participation than other populations.
All electric ratepayers contribute to these programs on their monthly bills, yet these groups are not receiving the same level of benefits.
The average statewide participation rate was roughly 32%, but some environmental justice communities, like Lawrence, had a 14% participation rate.
To address these inequities, the Department of Energy Resources and the Efficiency Advisory Council, chaired by Energy Resources, met with communities and stakeholders through a dozen virtual public meetings and workshops and created an equity working group.
As a result, the next set of priorities for Mass Save® focuses on equity and increasing access.
Creating an innovative, resilient and inclusive clean energy future starts with addressing inequities that have faced our communities of color, immigrants and low-income residents for decades.
While Earth Day is a celebration, it is also a reflection of the work ahead.
As we make this paradigm shift in clean energy, we will continue to make investments to advance environmental justice, increase access and opportunities, and promote racial equity while progressing toward our ambitious clean energy and climate goals.
Patrick C. Woodcock is commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources.