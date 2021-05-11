Riding high on a sales spike fueled by the coronavirus lockdown, Amazon plans to build hundreds of delivery hubs across the country.
But, before we let the world’s largest e-commerce company turn us into the United States of Amazon, we need to ensure such development equitably benefits workers and the surrounding communities, and does not harm our environment.
Despite its profitability, Amazon would seem from recent reports not to have have enough cash to pay adequately to safeguard against COVID-19.
It’s been cited for inadequate worker safeguards at its warehouses and failing to supply employees with adequate personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 protections.
Neighbors have complained about increased pollution, traffic and negative impacts on property values. Studies reveal that state and local governments give away millions in tax abatements, credits, exemptions and infrastructure assistance to lure Amazon warehouses but don’t get a commensurate “return” on that investment.
Several states -- including Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, New Mexico and Maryland -- have written Amazon demanding access to COVID-19 infection data. They also want to know what the company is doing to curb the spread of the virus.
Recently, Amazon recorded nearly 20,000 cases of COVID-19 in its facilities.
Even with all that scrutiny, there have been more than 100 reported injuries at its Fall River facility.
At least seven women who worked in fulfillment centers have filed lawsuits claiming they were discriminated against during their pregnancies.
According to the company’s internal data, overall injury rates have gone up each of the past four years.
And, in 2019, Amazon fulfillment centers recorded 14,000 serious injuries.
With a track record like that, no wonder residents in North Andover and nationwide are worried. Subcontractors who pay below area standards to their workers are employed on Amazon developments.
That’s why workers and community members have banded together to say it won't be business as usual when it comes to plans for a massive Amazon regional distribution center in the Merrimack Valley.
Amazon wants it built with the aid of millions in state and local tax money.
Our coalition has launched a campaign and website — AmazonUpdates.org — to catalog the damage that workers say Amazon’s expansion has caused across the nation, while galvanizing Massachusetts residents to oppose the destruction of their communities in the face of a corporate giant that has failed to work with them on this project.
Although it generates billions of dollars in profits annually and also gets millions in federal tax refunds each year, Amazon has extended its hand to get $27 million in tax incentives from North Andover for its proposed warehouse.
The public and elected officials must demand a halt to Amazon’s harmful business practices before it's too late. We want to make sure that its presence in North Andover truly uplifts the community.
That starts with Amazon building in an ethical way, with developers and contractors who will ensure worker safety and quality wages and that benefits are prioritized. We also need a comprehensive, responsible employer agreement from Amazon.
This project should be a boon to the community, not a drain. That means having construction plans that mitigate traffic congestion and pollution concerns. It means not robbing local governments by forcing them to hand over tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks.
It means paying workers a living wage and proper benefits.
As Amazon becomes further entrenched in local communities, we must demand that it make necessary changes before we agree to its continued expansion in our state.
Before North Andover and the state open their arms and wallets to embrace Amazon, ensure that it provides quality, well paying jobs and fosters actual growth in our community.
If not, then we must say “no” to Amazon.
Chris Brennan is president of Merrimack Valley Building Trades Council, which represents thousands of union tradesmen and women.