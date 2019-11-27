Column: Counting our Thanksgiving blessings

No one can claim our nation is perfect. However, over the last 243 years, we have sought to acknowledge our flaws, and thanks to men and women of valor and courage, we have struggled to correct our failings.
While far from finished, we continue to work for a day when every citizen, particularly those on the margins of society, can live their lives in safety and freedom with the same opportunities accessible to every American.
This is an unusual Thanksgiving as we find ourselves living through an uncommonly harsh period in our nation’s history. There is anger and hostility in the air.
Every evening on our television screens, callous sound bites and angry commentaries from indignant pundits compete with sitcoms and reality shows for our attention.
Such vitriol and discord could lead to utter despair. But that would be a mistake, for it would be shortsighted and hasty to deny that even with the current hyper-partisanship, on the scale of blessings we still come out ahead.
We are free to express our opinions and elect representatives who best reflect our views. We can decide to worship in any temple, church or mosque if we choose -- or not, if that is our wont.
This week when we gather around our Thanksgiving tables, we will take a moment, each with our own unique traditions and rituals, to give thanks for the bounty and abundance in our lives. We will pause to reflect on our personal blessings: the birth of a child, a new marriage, a different job.
We will celebrate the good fortune of living in America and that in spite of the turbulence and even daily chaos, our government institutions remain sturdy and secure.
We are free and we are safe.
One of my cherished mentors, an Episcopal priest, taught me the meaning of grace. Though he faced many challenges in his own life, including the death of his young son and his own failing health that led to an early grave, he saw light where others lost their way in the shadows of despair and hopelessness.
“To live a life of grace,” he declared, “is to have the wisdom to open our eyes and hearts and recognize and embrace our sometimes undeserved but much cherished blessings.”
Thanksgiving is about gratitude; it provides the opportunity to stop and acknowledge our good fortune for the simple, often overlooked, unnoticed, but much coveted blessings that thankfully have found their way into our lives.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein is spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel in Andover.