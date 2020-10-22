In late March, as the rest of the country was dealing with the effects of COVID-19, a perhaps little known industry was dramatically impacted. That month Gov. Governor Charlie Baker issued an order to shutter day programs across the state, forcing tens of thousands of youth and adults with autism, acquired brain injuries and intellectual and developmental disabilities to stay home.
Providers had to act quickly to figure out how to deliver innovative programming -- virtually -- to a population of people who normally require support to maintain routines of daily living, secure employment or pursue meaningful activities as members of their community.
Like most providers, American Training, which serves more than 400 people with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, physical challenges and acquired brain injuries, in a very short period of time reinvented its programming to offer a full array of virtual services.
The program quickly adapted and has been using video chatting, Zoom, Skype, email or the old fashioned telephone to connect for consultations, telehealth visits, employment counseling and other services.
The organization also created a connector Facebook page, posting a daily schedule of activities and events from fitness classes to charades as well as instructional videos on different topics like cooking and crafts.
American Training offers a full five hours a day of online programming. For all intents and purposes, this format has gone smoothly.
As the pandemic dragged on, day program providers were tasked with deciding if, when and how to reopen in-person services safely. Whereas they had to act quickly to transition their programs online, all indications from this disease advised proceeding slowly and with caution.
Many of the people served in these programs are vulnerable with underlying health conditions. Things like sanitation, social distancing and proper protective equipment became vital parts of the reopening planning.
Day programs with large physical spaces where staff and participants are able to social distance can be more aggressive in their reopening, whereas others may have to redesign their facilities to allow for it.
Some programs may continue with a hybrid model, offering smaller in-person programs as well as virtual ones.
American Training, true to its core value of extraordinary customer service, recently started offering creative, personal and face-to-face options for its participants. ATI will go to people’s homes and check-in with guests who require or prefer face to face, in-person connections. Following safety protocols, they go for walks, drop off assignments or work, or just say hello -- all of which make a meaningful impact on some after being behind a computer screen for so long.
Then there are other folks who have done so well on remote learning that they may continue in the virtual realm even when it is no longer required.
Still, safely reopening day programs will require a lot more than just stocking up on cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment. Providers must ensure their facilities comply with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is frequently updated as the status of COVID-19 evolves.
The commonwealth’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services has also issued a list of requirements that providers must meet prior to fully reopening. Like so many businesses and schools, day programs will need a comprehensive plan in place before opening their doors.
Providers start by working with families and caregivers to identify who wants to return to in-person programming and establishing a timeline they are comfortable with. We can train staff in proper health and safety protocols, such as proper mask and glove usage, and ensure all areas and surfaces are routinely cleaned and disinfected.
The guidelines also recommend that day habilitation staff members gather in smaller groups on site and limit programs to groups no larger than 10 individuals.
All safety protocols -- temperature checks, screenings, masks and social distancing -- should be observed before boarding any transportation services the program provides and built into any offsite events that may be planned.
Some shared group activities, such as cooking, won’t be able to resume right away, but social and recreational events may be able to be held outdoors -- weather permitting -- in smaller groups and for shorter durations.
Again, programs should administer temperature checks, screening questions, PPE, etc. to keep everyone safe -- even outdoors.
COVID-19 has presented significant, unexpected challenges for day program participants, their families and loved ones, and the entire day program community. Having a comprehensive reopening plan, one that is adaptable and has contingencies in place, is the most effective way to get programs up and running in a way that is safe for everyone and can weather any crisis.
It is vital to the individuals served, their families and the state of Massachusetts that day providers are able to weather this storm and make it out whole on the other side so they can continue to do what they do best: impacting quality of like for those they come in contact with.
Steven Pellerin is vice president and director of day services at American Training, based in Andover.