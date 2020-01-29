We are three Lawrence students who benefitted greatly from the opportunity to go to college in high school.
We often get strange looks after telling people that, but “Early College” programs are increasingly common. They give high school students a chance to take college-level courses at local universities. Recently we shared our Early College experiences at the Lawrence Alliance for Education board meeting.
Through Lawrence High School’s Early College program, we went to Northern Essex Community College and Merrimack College to take a variety of courses — including English composition, political science, calculus, human biology and intro to engineering.
At the board meeting we described what it’s like to take these challenging classes as high school juniors and seniors, learning from real college professors alongside actual college students.
Board members asked how we were able to handle the demands of fast-paced college courses. We explained that the work was much more difficult than a typical high school class, for sure, but faculty at both Lawrence High and the colleges provided lots of support.
The unique opportunity gave us plenty of motivation.
All of us are the first in our families to attend college. Lawrence High’s Early College program has helped each of us plan for the future by giving us a better understanding of what to expect.
The Northern Essex and Merrimack credits we earned without paying tuition or fees count toward our college majors, taking a significant chunk of the financial burden off of our shoulders.
Other benefits are equally important. For instance, we enter college extremely well prepared to handle tougher academic demands, which gives us more time to build supportive friendships and community.
The idea of attending college while in high school was scary at first. But we rose to the challenge, as did most of our Early College peers.
Now we can say with confidence that Early College works. It was one of the best things that ever happened for us.
Lawrence High School has the largest Early College program in Massachusetts. We spoke out at the recent Lawrence Alliance for Education board meeting in hopes that our stories will help ensure that other students will have the opportunity to benefit from Early College well into the future.
John Mendez is a senior at Lawrence High School. Freddie Monroy and Kelvin Sabando graduated from Lawrence High last June and are entering their second semesters at Merrimack College and Northern Essex Community College, respectively.