My life is intertwined with the Merrimack River. I drive across it at least twice a day; I look over its banks from the converted mills that line its shores; I live and work in cities that were fueled by its water power.
Yet, I rarely give much attention to the mighty Merrimack that that runs from Franklin, New Hampshire, all the way to the Atlantic ocean.
This all changed when Lane Glenn asked me if I wanted to paddle the full 117 miles of the river with him in a kayak.
We set out with 10 other collaborators to raise awareness about the recreational, educational, economic and environmental opportunities of this natural asset, but it is only now, nearly three weeks since the trip’s conclusion, that I fully appreciate what I learned over those four days.
They are lessons that apply to the river but go far beyond it:
Our trip was full of differences — public, private and non-profit representation; Democrats and Republicans; men and women; residents of different towns and cities. But when the paddles hit the water, we realized how aligned our thinking was about the river.
More importantly, there was a recognition that our perceived differences ultimately made our coalition stronger.
Currently there are multiple different state bills in process that address the river, but at the end of the day their authors (many of whom were in boats on the river too) are all working in the same direction, despite representing different communities along the river.
Far too often we believe problems are too big, too complex and require too many resources to be dealt with locally. While the environmental stewardship of the river does require regional collaboration and an infusion of dollars, we overlook the depth of local expertise to be leveraged.
We were lucky to be joined by Gregg Coyle, the staff engineer of the Lowell Wastewater Treatment Facility, for the last two days of the trip, and got a firsthand look at the monitoring equipment he has set up in the river.
More importantly, we learned about cutting-edge technology that would allow engineers like Gregg to measure and monitor bacteria levels in near real time for short dollars.
These small-scale investments, coupled with expert monitoring by folks like Gregg, could leap frog us ahead in our understanding about water safety and contribute to policy and resource allocation to make the river even cleaner.
We started the trip with a strong focus on combined sewer overflows (CSOs), the releasing of waste into the river during big rain storms. As a result, we were all concerned when we paddled through Manchester — a major CSO contributor — the day after a big rain storm.
But the conversation changed course the next night when we landed in Lawrence to a community conversation on the dock of the Greater Lawrence Boating Program, and a question was raised about cleanliness.
A fellow voyager jumped on the opportunity to remind us all that the river had been incredibly clean … and the wildlife beautiful … and the ropes swings fun.
It was an assertion that could not be made a generation ago.
The desire of so much of us to get on the river for four days was indication of how much appealing the river is in its current form.
Prior to the trip I knew most of the folks involved, and liked all the people I knew. On the back end of a four-day voyage together, which candidly included as many blisters and inner prayers for some current in our favor as it did laughs and moments of inspiration, I now consider them all comrades, people I would stand shoulder to shoulder with in battle.
While that was not the intent of the trip, I would argue it was the most gratifying byproduct.
Our bond is born of not only shared adversity and experience but also the mutual commitment to engage in such a trip in the first place, and the willingness to do so on behalf of the greater good.
While the trip was decidedly about the river, in support of the river, and on the river, the Merrimack was really just the stage for a broader set of truisms.
The trip was a reminder of the linkages that connect seemingly disparate communities that have both historic and geographic ties.
Ours is a shared regional fate, and our investment in the Merrimack River — and recognition of it as an asset worthy of investment — are proxies for our investments in a shared future.
Keeping in mind the local tools and knowledge at our disposal, our aligned interests and our foundation of assets to work from, we are well positioned to be effective stewards of this river—and all that it represents.
Derek Mitchell is executive director of the Lawrence Partnership and was among a group of community leaders who recently kayaked down the Merrimack River to highlight environmental concerns as well as its importance as a recreational and economic asset to the region.