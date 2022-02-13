It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and in many cases exacerbated the economic, health and other systemic inequities that exist in our local communities. These disparities in education, income, job opportunities and health outcomes are often felt most strongly along racial, class and gender lines.
Effectively addressing these challenges requires a large, systemic — and creative — rethinking of how we do things. and the commonwealth’s nonprofit sector will almost certainly be a key part of the solution. Throughout the pandemic, nonprofit organizations across Massachusetts have played a major role in helping to support the individuals and communities most impacted by COVID-19. That’s why identifying and investing in the nonprofits successfully at work in our communities right now is more important than ever before.
While this might seem obvious, the fact is that Massachusetts is home to nearly 34,000 nonprofits, but the vast majority of philanthropic dollars — about 86% — go to the largest 1% of those organizations. A chunk of the remaining funds is directed at start-up organizations.
On the one hand, this focus makes sense. The state’s largest nonprofits are well-known in their communities and for their ability to effectively carry out their missions. At the same time, new ideas are exciting, and start-up organizations play a critical role in fostering innovation and change. The missed opportunity is that many commonwealth nonprofits – who are already established and doing exceptional work– are left without access to much needed resources. These organizations have moved beyond the start-up phase but are often not yet large or well-known enough to earn the type of funding and attention of the top one percent. However, in many cases, they are the organizations best positioned to drive impact in our local communities.
Fortunately, new efforts are underway to identify and support these nonprofits with proven solutions for advancing social justice. The goal is to not only help these organizations achieve their next level of impact here in Massachusetts, but also to serve as a platform to help donors and funders find and vet worthy middle stage nonprofits who are immediately poised for increased impact.
One recently launched initiative to address this challenge is Next Level Social Impact, who recently joined an effort spearheaded by the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF) to close the digital divide in Essex County.
Across the state, too many individuals – disproportionately from BIPOC and lower-income communities – can’t access the critical digital resources they need to secure education, employment, housing and other opportunities. This disparity has only worsened during the pandemic.
Next Level and ECCF teamed up in support of Tech Goes Home, a leading nonprofit that is working to eliminate digital inequity by providing individuals and families with the digital tools and skills needed to access education, employment, housing, and other opportunities. The support from Next Level and ECCF, which includes grant money, customized pro bono assistance and in-depth consulting, has helped Tech Goes Home to identify local partners and expand its programming in key communities in need throughout Essex County and beyond. This includes providing families in cities such as Lawrence, Haverhill, Salem, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, and Gloucester with much-needed resources like computers, tablets and other digital devices, high quality internet connectivity, and culturally competent skills training.
Tech Goes Home, which has made a tremendous difference during this pandemic, is one middle-stage nonprofit success story. The partnership between Next Level and ECCF is an example of how collaboration can advance the work of second stage organizations. We have the opportunity to do even more and better leverage the creativity, passion, and innovation in Greater Boston by elevating the best homegrown solutions. Investing in local nonprofits that are poised for growth so they can more widely serve our communities is a key step that will help us eliminate the persistent barriers to opportunity and emerge from this pandemic stronger.
Stratton Lloyd is the executive vice president of Essex County Community Foundation and a board member of Next Level Social Impact. Darcy Brownell has run several local and national nonprofits and currently serves as chief executive officer of Next Level Social Impact.