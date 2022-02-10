COVID is still with us, but it’s time to recognize that things are a lot better.
Make no mistake: Those long winter nights during the omicron wave felt depressing. Stuck inside between the cold and the virus, it was like 2020 all over again for many of us. Meanwhile, parading anti-vaxxers, disruptions to schools and hospital staff shortages are alarming. and mask mandates keep us fearful and distant even while offering much less protection from this highly transmissible variant. It all adds up to a lot of frustration and continued worry.
In reality, however, we are coming out of the wave with a lot of positive news, and we should start acting like it.
Most importantly, our vaccines remain a modern medical miracle. Recent Centers for Disease Control figures show the vaccines are still as effective as ever at preventing serious illness and death. This is doubly true for the boosters, which reduce your risk of hospitalization by 98% and death by even more.
The rate of death for vaccinated and boosted Americans was 1 per 1,000,000 over the last three months in 2021. That’s roughly 10 times lower than the risk of dying from a car accident and about five times lower than dying from influenza.
Secure in this knowledge of continued protection, those of us who are vaccinated and not immunocompromised should feel confident returning to our normal routines.
Despite real challenges to our schools and hospitals, both systems weathered the wave on the backs of true heroes. Our hospitals stretched to the point where some systems asked workers to shorten or even eliminate their own pandemic quarantine and recovery periods. Our teachers braved classrooms that opened just as a new wave was cresting – demonstrating how important their job is to our next generation. Despite high-profile examples of closures, 96% of our schools stayed open in the January wave.
That doesn’t mean we can ignore the virus. There are many things the government, including Congress, needs to do to ensure we stay on top of this pandemic now and into the future. We need better surveillance to detect new variants; universal standards for when local restrictions, like masks, may be necessary again; and funding for new vaccines that last longer.
But it cannot be said enough: Vaccines are our single most effective weapon against the pandemic. Vaccine skepticism lengthens the pandemic, and it should be our primary objective to overcome it.
We can do this best with expanded use of temporary local mandates. The soft vaccine requirement at TD Garden is on full display at every home game, where mostly maskless fans cheer on our teams without superspreading.
Local businesses, municipalities and Gov. Charlie Baker should use new limited vaccine requirements that reward those of us who have chosen the path of responsibility while incentivizing others to do the same.
Likewise, schools need to remain open. Data shows that, for omicron, unvaccinated kids have fared even better than fully-vaccinated adults. By adhering to universal test-to-stay practices and making testing as widely available as possible, schools can be both open and safe.
Parents, teachers and school administrators in our community know the harm remote learning has caused. Passing rates in math have slumped by an average of 14.2%. There are similar drops in reading. The largest drops are in districts that were slower to reopen.
Lastly, as cases decline, we should re-evaluate our mask requirements. It has become increasingly clear that so many of our mask mandates are just for show. Wearing a mask for the first few steps into a restaurant, only to take it off for the next two hours, is patently absurd — and it doesn’t take a PhD. in epidemiology to figure that out. Toddlers who wear masks around their chins all day in school are another example. Just think of how many people you see wearing their masks improperly.
But more importantly, removing mask mandates now, when they make little difference, will restore the credibility of public officials to bring masks back if a terrible new variant makes them necessary again in the future.
With an eye toward science and faith in our vaccines, all of this is achievable. and it’s all cause for good news. As we emerge from this latest wave, let’s credit all the impressive feats accomplished by our researchers, first responders, healthcare workers, and businesses. And celebrate this together as the weather warms and days lengthen into a brighter tomorrow.
Stay vigilant but recognize that things are better than they seem. Get boosted and — even without the Pats this year — go to that Super Bowl party!
Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is the congressman for the Massachusetts 6th District.