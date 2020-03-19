Column: Increased school funding should be focused on students, equity

Every few decades, a generation gets the opportunity to significantly recalibrate or set the tone for educational outcomes in Massachusetts. While each fiscal year presents challenges and opportunities, 1993 was the last time there was a dramatic shift in the school funding formula, under the Education Reform Act.
I was born in 1993 and certainly benefited from that bill in my public schooling. Yet, it is 2020 and public education disparities remain or have widened, for various reasons. The heavy dependence on local property taxes is one of them.
Thanks to the passage of the Student Opportunity Act, school leaders, teachers, students and families of today are tasked with the delicate responsibility of setting funding priorities that have implications for generations to come.
The priorities made with increased school funding in the next fiscal years will play a significant role in the lives of students and families that perhaps aren’t at the decision-making table today. That is why it is vital for our communities to prioritize student needs and educational equity.
With every new investment, we should consider the question, “How does this work toward closing opportunity and achievement gaps for all students?”
In Haverhill, it is encouraging to see our community and Superintendent Margaret Marotta taking this approach, working closely with advocates, teachers, parents, students and families. In addition to forums put on by the Haverhill Education Coalition, the district organized three evening events in March for parents and guardians to weigh in on priority-setting.
Most importantly, the district is hearing directly from students, including those in a recent survey highlighting overwhelming student interest in boosting mental health resources.
Recently, Haverhill High students visited the Statehouse with the Violence Intervention and Prevention team to share their state budget priorities. Their advocacy for safe and supportive schools was inspiring and reinforced the need for strong social and emotional learning.
There are going to be a multitude of demands for allocating this new funding, but we should keep students and educational excellence for all as our North Star.
While data and tests alone cannot give us a well-rounded answer, we shouldn’t turn a blind eye to them either.
In Haverhill, students with disabilities are twice as likely to drop out, and the majority of third-graders are not reading proficiently. Some bemoan these statistics as “criticizing” or demoralizing.
They are not; they challenge us to do better for our kids.
Data can also point us to things that are working and scalable. For example, from 2018 to 2019, reading proficiency for Haverhill third-graders doubled for students with disabilities and English language learners, out-performing overall gains.
In many areas, the district is already implementing strategies to close achievement gaps. The Student Opportunity Act funding offers the opportunity to scale up the things we know are working.
The Student Opportunity Act was crafted and passed thanks to the advocacy of thousands of teachers, parents, advocates, superintendents and students across Massachusetts.
Collectively, on the Joint Education Committee, we heard and read thousands of pieces of testimony.
The appetite for change was and is real. The outcome was a law that promises to decrease the correlation between zip code and educational opportunity — the promise to unlock the full potential of every kid in the commonwealth.
Only local leaders, families and key stakeholders can ensure that promise comes to fruition.
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, represents the Third Essex District in the state House of Representatives.