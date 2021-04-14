Creating innovative ways to serve students who have been traditionally underserved is a hallmark of the commonwealth’s charter public schools.
The level of dedication and perseverance and spirit of innovation that enabled our schools to meet the educational, social-emotional, nutritional and economic needs of students and families during the COVID-19 pandemic will endure, and many lessons learned will prove valuable as we help students and families recover.
Lesson #1: Schools are more than learning environments, supporting multiple needs of children and their families.
Many charter public schools became food distribution centers for families, acting as grab-and-go sites, while others delivered gift cards and bags of groceries to their families’ homes. Charter public schools also provided free Chromebooks and laptops, and set up WiFi hotspots.
Many set up dedicated funds to offer financial assistance to families to pay for rent, utilities, groceries, medical expenses and more.
A number of charter public schools stepped up to support their alumni – many of whom were struggling as first generation college students – to navigate their post-secondary experience virtually.
This level of holistic support for students, graduates and families provides a stable foundation of support.
Lesson #2: Deep partnership with families forged during remote learning will remain essential as in-person school resumes.
For remote learning, many schools built on their already close working relationship among educators and families to sustain a sense of mutual trust and support that continues to guide educational decisions.
Frequent live, virtual “town halls” enabled educators to listen authentically to their school communities and adapt plans to meet families’ needs and address their concerns in an ever-changing environment.
For many charter public schools, this increased partnership and co-authorship has not just strengthened decision making and programs, but also laid the foundation for what family, stakeholder and community engagement should look like beyond the pandemic.
Lesson #3: Teacher voice is crucial to decision making.
Our schools could not have navigated this past year without the involvement of their teachers - from the overnight switch to remote learning, to creating remote and hybrid programming to keep kids on track, to participating in individual school decisions how to reopen, to assessing and meeting their students social-emotional and academic needs when they return.
Teachers’ opinions, insights and leadership have been and continue to be honored and valued. This strong partnership benefits the whole school community.
Lesson #4: Teacher well-being is crucial for student well-being.
The pandemic took an enormous toll on teachers. Our schools provided new and cutting-edge professional development services to help teachers transition quickly to remote learning and organized support groups for educators to consult and share with colleagues.
Many schools helped navigate child care support for staff, and others offered free COVID-19 testing for staff - and students - attending in person.
These actions proved invaluable to teachers and showed us how closely related their well-gbeing is to that of their students.
Lesson #5: Charters must continue to adapt - quickly - to successfully support students this summer and fall.
Flexibility in the model has always been a core feature of charter public schools and allowed them to adapt in unique ways. In areas with low COVID-19 rates, schools partnered with families and teachers early on to offer safe,
in-person learning, including leveraging the outdoors and community partnerships to ensure everyone’s safety while deepening and enriching student learning.
In urban areas, schools developed virtual learning experiences that closely replicated regular school days while also providing one-on-one tutoring and counseling.
Some made substantial changes to their facilities, knocking down walls to enlarge classrooms, quickly upgrading ventilation systems, converting cafeteria space into open classroom space and implementing other safety measures.
This level of flexibility will be of vital importance as we reopen our schools and help students make up for lost time.
We will also need to pivot quickly if and when unexpected challenges arise within our post-pandemic classrooms.
Finally, the best public education systems support all kids in reaching their full potential, and charter public schools are part of the equation that have supported our commonwealth’s strong public education results over the years.
Our schools have built a foundation of trust and inclusion among leaders, teachers and families, and amassed many lessons learned that will be invaluable going forward.
Tim Nicolette is the executive director of the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association.