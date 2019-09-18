Amid our nation’s fight against illicit opioids, I have seen many headlines about West Virginia, the state with the highest number of opioid-related overdose deaths relative to its population per year, alongside stories of border towns in the South being inundated with seizures of illicit drugs.
But did you know that New Hampshire ranks number one in the nation for fentanyl-related deaths per capita?
Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin, making it incredibly deadly.
Due to its extreme potency, an amount as small as a grain of salt is enough to kill.
This makes fentanyl very attractive to drug smugglers, because smaller quantities can be transported fairly easily, either across physical borders or through the U.S. Postal Service.
Fentanyl is often manufactured in China and sent to Mexican drug cartels, who use sophisticated systems to press fentanyl into counterfeit opioid pills.
Many users have no idea these drugs have been laced with such a deadly substance.
In addition to the harrowing overdose statistics that plague the Granite State, New Hampshire also has the second lowest rate of spending on substance abuse treatment and prevention programs.
This means those who are struggling have little to no resources to turn to after a close call with fentanyl-laced drugs.
The only way to keep the people of New Hampshire safe from fentanyl is to stop it from entering our country in the first place. When Mexican drug cartels and Chinese manufacturers are able to smuggle fentanyl over our borders and through our mail system undetected, it spreads throughout the country like wildfire.
Border patrol and law enforcement officials must be properly educated on these issues and given the funds to detect illicit substances before any harm is done.
As a firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician in Exeter, I have seen the gaps in education and equipment for first responders on the front lines of this crisis.
In order to combat this complex problem, we need more of the tools and resources necessary to detect and safely handle illicit drugs.
Our state leaders must put an emphasis on increased funding to detection, prevention and treatment initiatives.
Sadly, at a recent education forum that was held on how we can address the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, only a handful of state representatives were in attendance.
Not one single federally elected official showed up.
It has been proven that regulating the opioid prescriptions as pain management is not enough to stop the rising death toll caused by these synthetic drugs.
According to a study by American Action Forum, while there was only a 0.1% increase in prescription painkiller-related deaths from 2016 to 2017, there was a 12.7% increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in the same timeframe.
The study also found that 46.6% of those deaths involved fentanyl.
My time serving New Hampshire as Rockingham County Commissioner, Kingston selectman and as a former state representative has taught me the resiliency and determination of our people.
I know our state can bounce back from the throes of this crisis, but we need the resources to do it.
I urge lawmakers across the country to invest in arming border patrol agents and law enforcement officials with improved detection tools at our borders and in our mail system.
We need sophisticated processes in place to identify and seize these easily hidden synthetic opioids.
Addiction sufferers will benefit from an increase in funding for addiction treatment as well.
It is not enough to simply stop the flow of drugs into our communities, we must then help those who are struggling with addiction by providing them with treatment and rehabilitation centers.
Without these resources, those facing addiction will simply turn to other harmful, illicit drugs.
New Hampshire has not lost its fight to the opioid crisis. Our people are strong, and our leaders have our best interests at heart.
In order to stop the death toll from opioid-related overdoses, there must be an emphasis placed on increasing funding for the detection and seizure of the fentanyl flowing into our state.
Provide my fellow first responders with the tools necessary to stop fentanyl in its tracks, before it has a chance to harm any more of the good people of New Hampshire.
Kevin P. St. James, of Brentwood, is chairman of the Rockingham County Commission.