Four years ago, I stepped onto the Merrimack College campus for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — an opportunity to be a part of a brand new program that would enter the NCAA Division I ranks for the very first time my freshman year.
I and 20 teammates on the college’s first women’s hockey team sacrificed winning championships, having winning records and the success that might have come at other schools for the chance to inspire local girls of the Merrimack Valley and to create a high-level hockey program at Merrimack.
Every game we played, little girls from local organizations would fill the stands, and stick girls would join us on the ice, looking up to us with dreams of one day being able to don the Warrior jersey. We were not only fulfilling our dream of playing Division I hockey, we were part of something much bigger than the name on the back of our jerseys.
Fast forward four years: Having recently graduated from Merrimack College after playing four years on the hockey team — and having seen losing records turn into winning ones, as well as receiving votes in the national rankings to help put Merrimack on the map — our job as seniors was done.
I looked at my post-collegiate options to continue my playing career — the National Women’s Hockey League, the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, and European leagues. Being from Canada, I was really interested in seeing what the CWHL had to offer; it made the most sense financially to me.
However, abruptly in March 2019, the league officially announced that it would cease operations, leaving around 200 of the best players without a league to play in for the 2019-20 season.
With my hockey career more uncertain than ever, I and a few other Merrimack teammates received a phone call from our former assistant coach and U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Kacey Bellamy. That is when I first learned about the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association — a movement that eventually launched what we now call the Dream Gap Tour.
Close to 200 of the best women’s professional hockey players are coming together to embark on yet another journey to inspire little girls all around the world.
We hope to build upon every girl’s dream of playing college hockey and expanding upon it to professional hockey — all while being able to make a living wage while having equal media exposure and adequate resources available, instead of having to find supplementary jobs in order to get by day to day.
The mission of the Dream Gap Tour is to provide the 200 players who supported the movement with a place to play. More importantly, it’s to pursue our shared desire to inspire and create a viable league for professional women’s hockey for the generations that follow us.
We hope to give them something bigger to dream about and to play at the same level that they see men playing every day in the NHL — all while not having to worry about finding supplementary jobs to get by in life.
When deciding which option to pursue for my career, I was once again drawn to a desire to inspire girls everywhere. Similar to my experience at Merrimack, this is something bigger than I am, though being able to play alongside Olympians and other professional players was something intriguing to me personally, in order to develop my game.
Joining these women took a lot of deliberation and looking at every possible playing scenario for this season and trying to find the best fit for me. I would not change the choice I made.
Two weeks ago, we commenced the Dream Gap Tour at Westwood Arena in Toronto, Ontario — the first of three initial stops on the tour. Going into that weekend reminded me of playing that inaugural game with Merrimack.
As players, none of us really knew what to expect. Stepping out onto the ice for that first game was an experience that I will never forget. As I looked up into the stands, I saw countless girls and their parents, with signs expressing gratitude for what we were trying to accomplish. One in particular said: “Thank you for standing up for me.”
It was then that we all realized that we had made the right decision. We had an arena full of fans pledging their support and various notable sponsors doing the same.
In choosing not to play elsewhere I may have sacrificed a season of competition. But, with others in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, I’ve done so in order to work toward a common goal of inspiring the next generation and creating viable professional opportunities for girls everywhere.
Katelyn Rae, of Toronto, Canada, was an inaugural member of the Merrimack College women’s hockey team. She was a runner-up for Hockey East Player of the Year as a junior and a Hockey East first-team all-star as a senior. Though selected by the National Women’s Hockey League, Rae is among hundreds of players who chose not to play in the NWHL and created the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
Women’s Hockey Showcase
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association’s “Dream Gap Tour” comes to Cyclones Arena in Hudson, N.H., this weekend with exhibition games Saturday and Sunday. The tour features dozens of the best women’s hockey players in North America including members of the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.pwhpa.com