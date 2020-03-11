Column: Our opponents are not always enemies

There is an obscure, often overlooked verse found in the Book of Exodus that states, “If you come upon your enemy’s ox, having strayed from its pen, you must return it.”
There is wisdom in these words, reflecting a fundamental understanding of human nature.
If we found a friend’s lost object, there is little doubt that we would want to return it. If a loved one were in trouble, we would never hesitate to help.
On the other hand, while not particularly noble, when it is our foe who stumbles, we may be less willing to offer assistance and might even take some secret pleasure in their problems.
In the world of sports, enthusiastically cheering for the home team can inspire the athletes to play harder. And celebrating our team’s victory often goes hand in hand with celebrating our opponent’s defeat. Typically that celebration is innocent, but it can quickly sink to taunts, insults or worse.
In the field of politics, normal competition requires candidates to articulate their policies with passion and conviction, explaining why their positions are superior to their opponent’s. Robust debate makes for a healthy democracy and enables voters to decide which candidate to support.
Belittling an opponent or questioning their patriotism is unwarranted.
The Biblical mandate to return an enemy’s ox is less about lost livestock and more about human nature, specifically how one should treat one’s adversaries. I find it inspiring when at the end of a football or basketball game the losing team congratulates the victors, acknowledging the skill and passion it takes to compete.
Rejoicing over our victories is quite normal. Maligning our opponents is unsportsmanlike and denies the humanity and basic human dignity of those with whom we disagree.
Our opponents are not always our enemies; it is extremely rare that the politicians whose positions we oppose are villains.
It takes very little effort to treat those whom we like with kindness. It is the better part of valor to act with generosity of spirit, civility and a bit of charity toward those we are often too quick to brand our “enemies.”
Rabbi Robert Goldstein is spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel in Andover.