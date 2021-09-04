Over the past year, there has been no shortage of stories and anecdotes about how many people are reimagining the workplace after COVID-19. Working remotely has some people declaring they will never go back to an office again, whereas others can’t wait to get back to their desks and cubicles.
We found the same variety of opinions among the guests we serve at American Training, where we run residential and day programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
During COVID-19, a carve-out group of our guests have thrived in an online setting, making us reimagine what the day program should look like for them, and examine all the possibilities about how we can deliver more individualized, hybrid services going forward.
Case in point, one young woman in her late 20s who lives in one of our residences and takes part in our day programming, suffers from anxiety and other symptoms of mental illness. Large groups trigger her anxiety, and this would often interfere with her ability to participate in important components of her program and interact appropriately with her peers.
Pre-pandemic her typical week at day program involved going to her job at Market Basket on Mondays and Tuesdays and participating in day supports Wednesday through Friday.
She participated in in-house groups like cooking class and arts and crafts. She also volunteered with her peers at sites like Meals on Wheels and Catholic Charities, and she attended job skills classes at the local library, took art classes at Michaels, went on trips to the Museum of Science, and exercised at Gold’s Gym.
Although most of our guests thrive under such programming, unfortunately, this particular young woman’s anxiety would often get the better of her and she would regularly have behavioral episodes that interrupted the activity she was participating in on any given day. Her distress caused her to miss out on important aspects of her program.
When COVID-19 forced us to suspend our in-person day programs and migrate most of our services online, we noticed that she was faring significantly better when she participated in our remote programming via Zoom.
Perhaps she was more relaxed in her home setting, or maybe she was relieved of the added stress caused by daily van rides and other group activities. In-person attendance or “in the building” programming seemed to be what exacerbated her anxiety.
Whatever the reason, when our services went online, we saw a dramatic reduction in her anxiety and behavioral incidents and found that, in fact, she was thriving.
However, when we were able to reopen our in-person day programs, we noticed that this young woman’s problematic behaviors not only returned but escalated. She simply could not tolerate being in the building. It was clear that a hybrid model of programming that included remote services would be much more beneficial to her.
So, we decided to try something different. Instead of trying to help her conform to the structure of the day program, we decided to help the day program conform to her.
Since “in the building” programming seemed to be the greatest source of her stress, she began participating in most traditionally brick-and-mortar services — such as cooking and arts and crafts classes — online while still going to work at Market Basket and participating in some community activities like the gym, which she enjoys, without incident.
When we enabled her to participate in activities online that she was interested in, without the interference of her peers and surroundings, she became much more engaged. and she returned to thriving mode.
In fact, she has been doing so well that we offered her the opportunity to facilitate a Spanish cooking class and beginner Spanish course via Zoom.
Routine is a comfort to individuals with developmental disabilities. Changing that routine can be a challenge at first, but that doesn’t mean day programming must be cookie cutter.
For us, serendipity was the silver lining in the cloud that was COVID-19. If we hadn’t seen firsthand that our services could, in fact, be delivered successfully in a remote setting, the aforementioned young woman would have continued to miss out on all of the potential benefits that her day programming brings.
We now have an expanded service profile that will help us deliver even more individualized, customized and compassionate services to developmentally disabled people in our community and help them build the most meaningful life imaginable.
Steven Pellerin is vice president and director of day services at American Training in Andover.