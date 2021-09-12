Amy Lovasco and Margaret Ruesch
There are many reasons for the Merrimack Valley to be proud of the businesses they host. So many of them are driving the very innovation that fuels our state’s economy, providing jobs for our neighbors and, in our case, manufacturing life-saving medicines for families here and around the world.
And though we may face still-unknown dangers surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the variants that are threatening us, we are proud that Pfizer’s Andover facility is one of three sites in the United States responsible for manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine.
We know the vaccine is the best tool we have to help put an end to the pandemic. It has prevented severe disease, death and hospitalizations, and allowed businesses and schools to reopen.
The cancer treatments, medicines and other vaccines in our pipeline provide similar hope for patients and their families in need of a cure.
This is why it’s so frustrating that, at a time like this, Congress would even consider a bill, known as H.R. 3, that would hinder the chances of new treatments and cures in our pipeline from finding its way to patients.
Our elected representatives have supported Pfizer’s efforts to expand the Andover plant, create new jobs and invest in further capacity to manufacture complex biotherapeutics and vaccines.
Now we need them to fight for our ability to continue to innovate and maintain our position as a world leader in scientific breakthroughs. We want to hold onto the pride we feel knowing the work being done here in Andover is helping save patients’ lives at home and around the world.
Last year, when Andover was chosen to produce the U.S. supply of mRNA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, it came as no surprise to those of us who know our capabilities.
We quickly expanded our capacity to take on this new challenge and relied on our talented technicians, engineers, biologists and biochemists — who are experts in developing and manufacturing complex biotherapeutics and vaccines — to ensure we could meet the company’s ambitious production goals.
We approach the manufacturing of every medicine, treatment and vaccine with the same urgency, because we understand that every product represents hope for patients and their families.
Instead of fostering a pro-innovation environment by which researchers and scientists are empowered to discover and deliver innovative treatments, congressional leaders are considering policies that mirror those in Europe, where patients unfortunately have access to fewer new medicines and have to wait longer for treatments they desperately need.
Recently the Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan entity that analyzes legislative proposals to determine their impact, concluded that policies such as H.R. 3 could only save money if we sacrificed the choice of and access to medicines that Medicare beneficiaries have today.
The CBO’s own conservative estimate showed 59 fewer medicines would be developed over the next three decades if H.R. 3 becomes law. Other analyses have said it could be much more than 60 new medicines.
Making sure patients have access to and can afford their medicines is a goal we all share, but H.R. 3 will risk the further development of crucial medicines, vaccines and treatments in the pipeline to treat conditions like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), multiple myeloma, and Duchene Muscular Dystrophy.
Why take that risk?
We urge all members of Congress to work on bipartisan solutions that do not impair patients’ access to medicines and vaccines or the industry’s ability to deliver innovative treatments.
Amy Lovasco is interim site leader for manufacturing at Pfizer’s Andover facility. Margaret Ruesch is the site leader for research and development at Pfizer’s Andover facility.