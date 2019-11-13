Massachusetts lawmakers could soon pass one of the strongest anti-discrimination measures in the nation. They're considering a bill that would protect patients, especially those battling rare diseases.
The legislation would prohibit the state's Medicaid program from using a controversial metric, called a "quality-adjusted life year," or QALY, to determine which medicines to cover. Health care economists often conduct QALY assessments to determine whether certain drugs or surgeries deliver enough "value" to patients and taxpayers. Several countries already use these assessments to justify denying new treatments to patients -- even when those treatments could save lives.
By banning Medicaid from ever using such cost-benefit analyses, lawmakers can ensure that every Massachusetts resident, regardless of health status, gets the care they deserve.
In theory, a QALY assessment measures how well certain treatments extend and enhance patients' lives. An extra year of perfect health equals one QALY, while an additional year of subpar health would be worth less than one QALY.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review recommends that drugs not cost more than $175,000 per QALY.
In practice, QALY analyses offer imprecise, even inaccurate, portraits of drugs' effectiveness. After all, patients react to drugs differently.
A new, expensive cancer medicine might have little effect on most patients but offer years of additional health to a subset of people. Yet because the treatment only extends patients' lives by a few months on average, it would score poorly on most cost-benefit assessments.
In other countries, bureaucrats frequently deny certain treatments to all patients -- and justify their decisions by pointing to QALY assessments.
For instance, the United Kingdom's National Health Service uses those assessments to decide which state-of-the-art medicines to cover. Many don't make the cut. As a result, 1 in 6 British cancer patients can't access the drugs their physicians recommend.
QALY evaluations particularly harm patients with rare diseases, which affect fewer than 200,000 people.
Here's how: It costs $2.6 billion, on average, to bring a new drug to market. Pharmaceutical companies obviously have to recoup their development costs. Those firms can spread out the cost of developing statins, insulin and other mass-market drugs over millions of patients.
But when there are only a few thousand patients, drug companies inevitably have to set high per-dose prices.
That's why rare disease drugs rarely score well on value assessments. Four out of five rare disease drugs that ICER evaluated between December 2014 and 2018 were deemed "low value."
As a result, governments that use QALY analyses tend to deny coverage of these treatments.
For instance, the United Kingdom refuses to cover one of the latest drugs for cystic fibrosis, a respiratory disease that affects around 70,000 people worldwide.
In Massachusetts, roughly 690,000 patients suffer from some form of rare disease. If the state began relying on QALY assessments, those patients could lose access to lifesaving treatments, such as gene therapies. These drugs treat debilitating conditions like cancer and blindness by repairing or replacing damaged genes. A single course of treatment can eradicate a disease. But the personalized nature of these therapies makes them quite expensive -- too expensive, according to QALY assessments.
Widespread use of QALY analyses would cripple drug development. If companies aren't sure whether government programs like Medicaid will cover their medicines, they won't invest billions of dollars in risky research projects in the first place.
Misguided value assessments imperil patients. By prohibiting state officials from ever using QALY analyses, Massachusetts lawmakers can protect their constituents and set an example for the rest of the country.
Kenneth E. Thorpe is a professor of health policy at Emory University and chairman of the international Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease.