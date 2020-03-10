Column: State must switch to clean energy

Previously as a candidate and now as a state representative, I have been unwavering in my support of clean, renewable energy for Massachusetts.
I want my constituents and the people of Massachusetts to know that I stand for a transformation of our energy grid to completely replace fossil fuels.
Parts of my own district suffered terrible damage during the explosions and fires on Sept. 13, 2018, which resulted in the death of a young man, Leonel Rondon, tens of thousands of residents displaced, hundreds of injuries, and dozens of damaged buildings and businesses.
Thousands of residents were left without heat or hot water during the winter months, and while it is difficult to determine the exact cost of the explosions and fires to the Merrimack Valley community, the damage to homes and businesses may exceed $1 billion.
The response from Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the company that operated the natural gas lines, lacked urgency, empathy or organized action to restore safety and power to customers.
Studies show that Massachusetts consumers spent an extra $1.5 billion over the last decade due to natural gas leaks. Massachusetts utilities reported over 27,000 leaks in 2017, with over 15,000 going unrepaired by the year’s end, raising the possibility that similar explosions and fires could happen again and harm others.
This situation is unacceptable, particularly since alternatives now exist to enable Massachusetts to transition to 100% renewable energy.
Through a robust combination of solar energy, onshore and offshore wind farms and other alternative fuels, we could completely transform our state energy grid.
This can be accomplished through
bold legislation to set goals for a renewable future; the rapid installation of solar panels on private homes and public lands; and the construction of wind farms in more rural areas of the commonwealth as well as offshore, miles from our coast.
Tax credits can be given to residents who transition to electric cars and heating/cooling systems not based on fossil fuels.
Thousands of low-skill and high-skill jobs will be created through the transformation.
This effort will require both elected officials and residents to commit to a renewable future in Massachusetts, but it will be worth it. The end of fossil fuels and a transition to renewable energy will create jobs, improve health and safety, and ensure that no community will be harmed by negligent, dangerous fossil fuel companies again.
Residents of Massachusetts deserve clean water, air and energy.
Our children deserve to grow up in a community that respects and treasures the environment.
The effects of climate change are real, devastating and increasing. We need to take action to prevent further damage to our communities, and we need to do it immediately.
Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, represents the 18th Essex District in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury.