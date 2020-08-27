On the last weekend in August shoppers will be able to purchase a wide variety of goods for up to $2,500 without paying the state sales tax.
This year’s sales tax holiday comes at a critical time for retailers who were battered financially during the pandemic. Many were forced to shut down for months as little or no money was coming in the door. Countless business owners had to put off paying rent, utility bills, insurance and other expenses, and take loans, to stay afloat.
Now that many have reopened and instituted all the safety protocols, this is the perfect weekend for people to support their local small businesses by going shopping in person or ordering from them online.
The tax-free weekend is a win for consumers too. Many people held off on making purchases because they were told to remain at home, were laid off, or just felt nervous about the state of the economy.
That’s why consumers and small businesses will both do well by making eligible purchases this Saturday and Sunday, on Aug. 29 and 30.
To give you an idea, if you buy an item costing close to the maximum price tag of $2,500, you could save as much as $156 in taxes.
On the sales tax-free weekend, consider replacing your tires or buying a new appliance, a piece of furniture or some fine jewelry at an independent retailer near you. Those types of purchases would bring significant tax savings.
Some small businesses are even planning sales or offering promotions on this special weekend, hoping for a long awaited boost.
Retailers were among the hardest hit small businesses during the pandemic. Most were not considered essential, and even now they have limits on the number of people who can enter their shops.
It will be a long time before these businesses recover. But, by nature, these entrepreneurs are motivated to succeed, and if there is a way, they definitely have the will.
To plan your shopping trip, you can find details on what items are tax-free as well as the answers to frequently asked questions about the sales tax holiday on the mass.gov website. Even though meals are not tax-free that weekend, consider supporting your locally owned restaurant by stopping for lunch while out and about.
Christopher Carlozzi is state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, an association representing thousands of small businesses in Massachusetts.