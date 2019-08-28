North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.