Column: The hit and miss of political polls

We’ve been poll-axed, and we didn’t feel a thing.
Here we are with Tuesday in the rear-view mirror, and despite the spectacular failure of polling in 2016 to predict Trump over Clinton — the flyover states of the Great Lakes and the Rust Belt had their revenge — we are still making choices based not on our preferences alone, but like racetrack betting, seeking to double-down on likely winners only. Polling is destiny.
The roots of presidential polling in America run deep, if their results have been shallow. Nearly two centuries ago, virtually the dawn of the Republic, the Harrisburg Pennsylvanian and the Raleigh Star called for “show votes” from newspaper readers prior to the 1824 elections. Such “straw polls” or “straw ballots,” as they came to be known, were thoroughly unscientific and self-selected shots in the dark.
An egregious example was in 1856, when The New York Times chose to publish the results of 2,886 ballots taken aboard trains that summer by a private individual who happened to be interested in polling and liked talking to strangers.
The era of scientific polling began in the depths of the Great Depression in 1936, when George Gallup, Elmo Roper and Archibald Crossley each undertook to beat the straw polls. The largest house of straw was the hugely popular Literary Digest, which mailed out more than 10 million ballots and got back a staggering 2.4 million of them, a boon to the post office. Gallup selected a far smaller representative sample of only 50,000 prospective voters and, lo and behold, demonstrated that the Digest’s millions, who leaned in for Alf Landon, were no match for his mere thousands who backed Franklin D. Roosevelt. Scientific polling was born.
Today we talk about “pollsters” and do not realize the term was coined as a highly derogatory put-down by political scientist Lindsay Rogers of Columbia University, when he sought to conflate then-termed “pollers” with garden-variety “hucksters.” Professor Rogers was deeply concerned that an obsession with polling the public’s views by politicians and media would distort the political process irretrievably.
He was, we know now, brilliantly prescient.
The unstoppable slide to polling above all else had honest roots for preeminent founding father Gallup. In 1932, he was endeavoring to help his long-shot mother-in-law, Ola Babcock Miller, become Iowa Secretary of State. He did, and she did.
By 1940, coming off his great success in 1936, Gallup’s query “What is the common man thinking?” had become a cornerstone of political reporting. And come 1948, polling was religion. Time magazine that May termed Gallup the “Babe Ruth of the polling profession.”
But this Babe Ruth struck out that fall, joining his pollster peers in an historic flameout, as ironists cherish in the Chicago Daily Tribune headline “Dewey Defeats Truman.”
Truman to Trump, bumps in the road to the polls.
When George Gallup died in 1986, Time magazine could look back and say that “he may not have always been right, but his attempt to measure what Americans wanted permanently changed the nation’s political systems.”
Though a notable miss had come in 1976, and 2004 would bring another, by and large Harry Truman and Donald Trump have been outliers. Pollsters have come a long way from their straw-man huckster roots.
Therein lies the problem: the dragon eats its tail. In a vicious cycle, polls can be right at the time but then we listen to the results and change our vote.
Dems are desperate for the likeliest Trump-thumper. Those afraid a leftie batter like Bernie Sanders would strike out against the Donald turned on Stupor Tuesday to Sleepy Joe Biden. Polls are a self-fulfilling prophesy.
In our current poll-itical process, pollsters have become stars in their own right. Frank Luntz appears with Oprah Winfrey on "60 Minutes" to talk to on-camera focus groups. Luntz also assisted Newt Gingrich and Ross Perot with messaging, based on his polling prowess.
Similarly, John Zogby has had a high success rate in race-calling, as has Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight. Of course, in 2016 they all met their Waterloo.
Looking ahead to this autumn, we might bear in mind Lindsay Rogers’ warning of an Orwellian world in which we paint our elections by the numbers, and candidates gain traction thanks to an overreaction to numbers that distorts funding, reporting and voting.
Do we cast our ballots for candidates whose positions we do not even support, if they have hard positions at all, because polls have identified them as likeliest to succeed? It’s pragmatic, for sure, but wanting something in the worst way is the surest way to guarantee that’s how one gets it.
Maybe Warren is the Sanders we never knew, because her weak polling doomed her candidacy.
On Nov. 3, we will reap for four years what pollsters have sown in their season. We will Gallup before we learn to walk.
Dalton Delan is a writer, editor, television producer and documentary filmmaker. Reach him at Twitter @UnspinRoom. His column is copyrighted by Berkshire Writers Group.