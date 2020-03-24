Column: The world is a narrow bridge

“The whole world is a narrow bridge and the main thing is not to be afraid.”
This sentence, written more than 200 years ago by Rabbi Nachman of Bratzlav, a famous 18th century mystic, is particularly relevant today.
If we have learned anything from the rapid spread of COVID-19, national boundaries are meaningless. No matter how quickly we close borders or how high we build walls, viruses do not respect these barriers. Regardless of political systems, various languages spoken, ethnic or religious differences, we are one human race.
We can attempt to make an argument for isolationism and American exceptionalism. And, yes, we are a great nation.
But there are times, probably more than we would like to admit, when we find ourselves standing on that narrow bridge, nose to nose with people we do not recognize. Only by acknowledging that we must be partners with other nations, working together to meet the economic and health care challenges we face, can we reduce the fear and calm the anxiety that many of us are feeling today.
We are one community, citizens of the world. We share a narrow path, we cannot avoid each other. It is impossible to separate ourselves from problems that may originate across the sea but still penetrate the barricades we create.
Of course, we must be vigilant, but Rabbi Nachman teaches that we cannot allow fear to paralyze us. We have smart, capable scientists and front-line health care workers toiling day and night to protect us, and I trust the protocols they recommend will yield results.
In 2005, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman noted in his best-selling book, “The World is Flat,” that international obstacles to global business and cultural exchanges are vanishing. In fact, he was echoing Rabbi Nachman’s words; the world is a narrow bridge. We are all in this together.
This is a good thing because that same resourcefulness found in international business and culture -- a collective effort among nations -- will save us. When people of goodwill work together, we can overcome the current crisis, and perhaps one day even address other scourges like hunger and poverty.
During these challenging times, we must force ourselves to turn from fear to hope ... from doubt to trust; we can be resilient and strong.
With confidence and faith, it may take time, but we will weather this storm and emerge with an even greater appreciation for our community and for each other
Rabbi Robert Goldstein is spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel in Andover.