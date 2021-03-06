Column: There is still time to fix the vaccine rollout

Since March 2020, our entire state – indeed the entire country – has been waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine to save lives and re-open the country. It was a miracle wrought by the hard work of scientists and doctors to have a vaccine available within a year.
Everything is riding on these vaccines, and therefore the distribution plan is vitally important, especially as new, more contagious variants develop and spread.
But we have witnessed grave problems with the commonwealth’s plan. Having listened to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, council on aging directors and constituents’ concerns, I propose the following to get vaccine distribution on track:
1. Establish a pre-registration system through which Massachusetts residents can sign up for the vaccine, and get a call or an email when a slot is available. This can be both online and via call center.
The current online signup system is confusing to most seniors, and even the people helping them. It is not always accessible to vulnerable communities with little-to-no computer or internet access. It leads to crashes like those experienced when seniors 65 and older were added to the eligibility list.
With a pre-registration system, sign-ups would be continuous, avoiding bottlenecks that cause system crashes, and people would be prioritized by age, medical condition, equity and work status (e.g. essential, public-facing, etc.)
A pre-registration system would also allow seniors 75 and older to register with a spouse, family member or caretaker who can accompany them to the vaccine appointment and be vaccinated at the same time.
2. Return to distributing doses to local and regional clinics, and increase the amount of vaccine assigned to those clinics.
Many seniors 75 and older, even those age 65, don’t feel comfortable driving outside their own community; people with disabilities have an even more difficult time accessing transportation.
Driving an hour to Gillette Stadium or two hours to Springfield is too much; they should receive care in the communities where they live.
The commonwealth should coordinate with local councils on aging to ensure that each senior, person with disabilities and other vulnerable individuals can access the vaccine. Local boards of health can maintain pre-registration lists and quickly activate local people on the list if there is leftover vaccine at the end of any day.
3. Establish a more structured plan to vaccinate educators, beyond simply making them eligible for the vaccine.
Set aside doses for clinics to be held in each school district, ideally on weekends when teachers aren't working. Many local boards of health have the infrastructure in place to get this done in one weekend.
Alternatively, work with CVS or Walgreens to come into schools and vaccinate all of the teachers at once, much like what CVS and Walgreens did for Massachusetts nursing homes and assisted living homes.
Schools in communities hardest hit by COVID-19 must be prioritized.
4. Prioritize vaccine equity by allocating a proportional amount of resources to the communities of color that have been hit hardest by COVID-19.
Finally, I suggest that the governor re-consider lifting COVID-19 restrictions until all of the problems have been fixed in the vaccination plan. Last week CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “Now is not the time to relax restrictions,” because hospital admissions and death rates remain high, and because declines in infection rates “may be stalling, potentially leveling off at, still, a very high number.”
Walensky is also concerned about the spread of more transmissible COVID-19 variants, such as B.1.1.7, and other emerging variants in New York and California, which are making up an increasing percentage of new cases and could lead to a new spike in transmission.
Walensky warned that the only way to prevent that fourth spike is vaccination.
Here in Massachusetts, we should be able to protect every resident of the commonwealth. We have the medical knowledge – one of these vaccines was developed right here in our state. And we surely have the technology.
We need to do this right, and that needs to start right now.
Rep. Tram Nguyen represents the 18th Essex District in the state House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury.