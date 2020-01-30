The Alliance for Vocational Technical Education in its January 2018 report, “High Quality Career Technical Education in Massachusetts – A Critical Investment in Our State’s Future,” confirms its mission is “to increase access to high quality vocational education for middle and high school students in the commonwealth.”
The alliance defined high-quality career technical education as a “comprehensive, rigorous and engaging education characterized by intensive work-based learning experiences, resulting in college and career placements to meet the business community’s needs and labor market demands.”
Lamenting the fact that only 20% of the state’s high school students are enrolled in some form of career technical education, seeking equitable access – particularly for the 3,000 wait-listed students who are without access, many from low income families — the alliance made a number of policy recommendations that have languished.
Now is the time to engage state policymakers in implementing many of its suggestions.
In addition to calling upon failing school districts to improve “equity of access,” and allowing regional vocational schools the ability to “provide students and parents with all adequate information about their educational options for high school,” the alliance nailed the most significant challenge in the career technical education network: The system isn’t large enough to allow all students who desire to enroll an opportunity to be accepted.
This is most significant in cities that have poorly performing high schools and superior regional vocational technical high schools.
The alliance offers a number of infrastructure-related recommendations that, if implemented, would solve the access challenge, particularly for the 3,000 wait-listed students. They include:
—> Authorizing and directing the Massachusetts School Building Authority to add 20 percentage points to the square footage reimbursement rates only for the approved Chapter 74 (vocational and technical programs that meet high standards) educational spaces in programs that align to labor market demand;
—> Simplifying state law so that all regional school districts can secure bonding for critical capital projects by district-wide referendum; and
—> Establishing a dedicated $3 billion bond program to fund the replacement and renovation of career and technical education programs and school districts, with $2 billion dedicated to construction costs and $1 billion to equipment.
The School Building Authority has invited five, 50-year-old regional vocational technical school districts into its core renovation program. They are Northeast, Bristol Plymouth, Diman, Whittier and Tri-County.
Most have student waiting lists and serve cities including Revere, Chelsea, Malden, Taunton, Haverhill and Fall River.
Right-sizing these schools to meet student demand would eliminate half the students waitlisted in Massachusetts.
Inadequate reimbursement rates from the School Building Authority, combined with its practice of limiting reimbursable square footage construction costs to an arbitrary figure of $333 while actual costs exceed $550 – compound the challenge for member communities to afford right-sizing regional vocational technical schools to meet student and labor market demand.
Implementing the alliance’s infrastructure recommendations would go a long way toward a solution.
Other regional vocational technical school districts with significant student waitlists include Monty Technical, serving Fitchburg and Gardner; Greater New Bedford; Greater Lawrence; and Greater Lowell.
Putting additions on these schools – to serve the needs of deserving students while addressing the demands of loving parents who want more educational choices for their children – would also alleviate most of the remainder of students on waitlists, who deserve a first-class, high standards-based vocational technical education.
Charlie Lyons, of Methuen, was superintendent director of the Shawsheen Valley Technical Regional School District for 28 years. He also served as an Arlington selectman for 24 years. He is past president of the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators, the Massachusetts Selectmen’s Association and the National League of Cities.