Column: Vietnam veterans continue to serve -- and teach

Recently Haverhill dedicated a Vietnam veterans memorial — a beautiful, peaceful place for veterans, their families and all of us to reflect on the individuals who gave their lives in Vietnam on behalf of you and me. Those who served on this commission provided a great service to us all.
I was honored to offer a few thoughts on some of the contributions of our Vietnam veterans and some of the lessons they gave us about how and when to go to war – lessons we are now reflecting on as the war in Afghanistan comes to a close.
Many of us rightly ask: Have we learned these lessons?
In spite of the shameful way we treated our Vietnam veterans when they returned home – shame we should never forget – they continue to serve in ways they do not want publicized.
Individually, they are known for reaching out personally to veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, especially those who’ve not been able to recover from their service. Vietnam veterans know what it means to be alone.
Many Vietnam veterans can readily communicate that they understand the terror and fear of combat, which many from their era also find difficult to overcome. If you were on patrol in Vietnam, there were no places to sleep or hide.
You always had to be alert, in fear that someone would grab you from behind, below or above — or be so close to you that they could almost touch you. You might sense they were there, and you might be able to smell them, but you did not know if you were surrounded, and you did not know by how many.
Collectively our Vietnam veterans provided our country with many lessons of when and how to go to war, many of which we have yet to put into practice.
Many of my mentors in the U.S. Army served in Vietnam. Often these officers were called by not-so-nice words behind their backs, but anyone who knew details of the war understood why they were tough. To them, every operational detail was important.
For example, I was to give the commander of the Army’s Rapid Deployment Force his intelligence briefing for an operation in Honduras to support the Contras fighting in Nicaragua. A talented young engineering officer gave a briefing before me about a bridge that would be put in place at a critical river crossing.
The commander, a three-star general who had two tours in Vietnam, asked a specific question, and the engineer officer tap-danced around it. The general stood and told him, “Son, you do not know what you are talking about. Pack your bags, you are now out of my Army. Goodbye.”
I understood, as did most junior officers, that if we went to war, it would be the leadership of Vietnam veterans that gave us our best chance of winning and staying alive.
Vietnam veterans also gave us a doctrine, eventually labeled the Powell Doctrine, which we did not follow in Afghanistan. Gen. Colin Powell and other veterans of his generation concluded, based on their Vietnam experience, that if the U.S. goes to war, it must have clearly defined and attainable objectives.
They felt the military was often not the best instrument of national power, and that the military was not intended to build schools, educate and build democracy. They understood military force to be a violent solution of last resort to a specific national strategic emergency.
In advising President George H.W. Bush about Kuwait, Powell advised, and I paraphrase: We want to put in the number of troops that can repel an invasion and reestablish the border; we want to build and have popular support; and we want to have an exit strategy. We want to go in, accomplish what we need to, and get out.
A third lesson our Vietnam veterans stressed was the great danger for our country when the details of war — why we are at war, how we got there, when it will end — are not in the forefront of our consciousness.
A fourth lesson was that we must decide as a nation when we will go to war. Everyone must have skin in the game. Sons and daughters of the rich and the powerful must have skin in the game, meaning not just at a desk but with boots on the ground.
Vietnam soldiers are the soldiers who went to war when our country called, and too many people said no to that call. Those who answered it were often those with the least, and many gave their all. Some who died while serving did so hoping that their service would lift them out of poverty and desperate situations to a better future, perhaps even college.
We also remember that our soldiers who served in Vietnam, and Afghanistan, performed magnificently. They did far more than we asked of them.
The Vietnam conflict was a campaign in a long Cold War – a war that we won. We have not been attacked on our soil since 9/11, and that is a fact that bears repeating often.
Our Vietnam veterans challenge us to care in measurable, concrete ways for those who return from war suffering physically or emotionally, and to find a way to address veteran suicide, which remains relentless. An estimated 7,070 veterans have died in service after 9/11, while more than four times as many, over 30,000, have died by suicide.
One percent of our population serves in our armed forces. Our Vietnam veterans encourage us to be honest with ourselves: if we cannot give this 1% the best care our country has to offer, who are we?
My heartfelt thanks to Haverhill for this lasting tribute to our Vietnam veterans,
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell represents Methuen and Haverhill in the state Legislature. A former U.S. Army captain, she serves as House chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced IT, the Internet and Cybersecurity, and as chair of the Special Joint Oversight Committee on the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 Outbreak.