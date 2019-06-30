Column: What to know about the law against unauthorized border crossings

(AP Photo/Moises Castillo) In this Dec. 15, 2018, photo, Honduran asylum seekers are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the group crossed the U.S. border wall into San Diego, Calif., seen from Tijuana, Mexico. Immigrant rights activists last week asked a U.S. judge to block a new Trump administration policy that would keep thousands of asylum seekers locked up while they pursue their cases.